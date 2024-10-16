Liam Payne, One Direction star, dies in Buenos Aires at 31 after fall from hotel balcony

Liam Payne, the singer who shot to international fame as a member of One Direction, has died. He was 31.

Reports from Buenos Aires state that the musician was found dead after falling from a balcony on the third floor of a hotel in the Argentine capital.

The AFP news agency quotes local police as saying they arrived at the CasaSur Hotel on Costa Rica Street in the city’s Palermo neighborhood shortly after 17:00 local time.

“Liam James Payne, composer and guitarist, former member of the band One Direction, died today after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Palermo,” said authorities in a statement.

Pablo Policicchio, a spokesperson for the Security Ministry of Buenos Aires municipality, told Associated Press that Payne “had thrown himself from the balcony of his room.”

He said police were dispatched to the hotel in response to an emergency call about an “aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.” Arriving police heard a thud and found Payne’s body in the hotel courtyard, Policicchio said.

Liam Payne attending the premiere of ‘I Am Bolt’ in London in 2016 (Getty Images)

Head of the local emergency services Alberto Crescenti told Buenos Aires Times that “there was no possibility” for first responders to save Payne’s life as he had “very serious injuries.”

“He had very serious injuries that caused his death, such as a fracture at the base of the skull,” said Crescenti, who added that investigators would look further into the circumstances of the tragedy.

Payne arrived in South America to attend a concert by fellow One Direction member Niall Horan earlier this month. He claimed at the time he wanted to “square up a couple of things” with his former bandmate, and was later criticised by fans for his behaviour at the Movistar Arena.

Liam James Payne was born in Wolverhampton on August 29, 1993. He first auditioned for The X Factor in 2008, aged just 14. Payne progressed through several rounds of the show but was eventually told by judge Simon Cowell to “come back in two years.”

In 2010, Payne returned to The X Factor and competed in several rounds as a solo artist. At the suggestion of guest judge Nicole Scherzinger, he was then put together with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik to form a five-piece boy band.

Although the group, named One Direction, only finished in third place on The X Factor their popularity skyrocketed after the competition. Their debut single, “What Makes You Beautiful”, was released in September 2011 and topped the charts in several countries. It went on to win the 2012 Brit Award for British Single of the Year.

One Direction’s debut album, Up All Night, was released in November 2011 and became a massive international success, making them first UK group to reach number one in the United States with their debut album. The band released four more records together: 2012’s Take Me Home, 2013’s Midnight Memories, 2014’s Four and 2015’s Made in the AM.

After the band went on hiatus in January 2016, Payne began his solo career with the hit single “Strip That Down”. He released a solo album, LP1, in December 2019.

He had a son, Bear, born in 2017, with former Girls Aloud member and The X Factor judge Cheryl Cole.

Follow live updates and tributes following the death of Liam Payne here.