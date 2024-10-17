Liam Payne tributes: Harry Styles's mum, Ronnie Wood and Dermot O'Leary remember One Direction star - LIVE UPDATES

Tributes have been pouring in for former One Direction star Liam Payne after his shocking death at the age of 31.

The singer fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, according to local police.

Liam Payne has died aged 31 (Getty)

Anne Twist, the mother of Liam's former bandmate Harry Styles, shared her sadness on social media. Alongside a broken heart emoji, she penned: "Just a boy …"

Meanwhile, The X Factor said Liam will "leave a lasting legacy on the music industry" in a tribute posted on social media. "We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne", a statement read. "He was immensely talented and, as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world. Our thoughts are with his friends, family and all who loved him."

Dermot O'Leary, who hosted The X Factor both times Liam auditioned for the talent programme in 2008 and 2010, recalled the singer as a 14-year-old boy. "The worst news," the This Morning host penned on Instagram.

"I remember him as a 14-year-old turning up to audition on The X Factor, and blowing us away singing Sinatra. He just loved to sing."

"He was always a joy, had time for everyone, polite, grateful, and was always humble."

The Rolling Stones star Ronnie Wood also shared his sadness. "I am shocked and saddened to hear of the death of Liam Payne," the musician wrote on X. "It was a pleasure to work with him on our X Factor performance. God bless Liam, thinking of all his loved ones. He will be dearly missed."

Dermot O'Leary hosted The X-Factor during both of Liam's appearances (Dymond/Thames/Syco/Shutterstock)

Singer Olly Murs, who appeared on The X Factor a year before One Direction, said he was "lost for words" in a post on Instagram.

"We always had a good laugh when we saw each other, sometimes the catch-ups were only short and sweet but when we did it was mostly about how annoyingly good his hair always looked, or our love for Becks, the old XF (X Factor) days and the tour we shared together," Olly wrote alongside a picture of the pair.

"Liam shared the same passions as me, the same dreams so to see his life now end so young hits hard, I'm truly gutted and devastated for his family and of course his son Bear losing a dad."

Olly Murs said he was "lost for words" (@ollymurs/Instagram)

Fellow Boyband McFly penned: "We're shocked and extremely sad to wake up to the news of Liam Payne's death. Our thoughts and love are with his family and friends at such a difficult time."

Paris Hilton also paid tribute on X, calling the news of Liam's death "so upsetting". "Sending love and condolences to his family and loved ones," she wrote. "RIP my friend."

Liam tragically passed away after falling from a hotel balcony (Jeff Spicer)

Former SAS: Who Dares Wins host Ant Middleton sent his "sincere condolences" to Liam's family. The ex-Special Forces soldier said he "formed a brotherhood" with the singer after they filmed a documentary together in 2019.

"He was like a younger brother to me. He would confide in me, I’d go around and see him," he said during a live interview on Australia’s The Morning Show. "There were some issues there, but nothing that a young celebrity at his calibre wouldn’t suffer from. I'm just shocked at the moment, wow, don’t really know what to say," he continued.

He later wrote on social media: "That was some sunset you captured there mate! A talented positive man with a good heart. I’m glad our friendship flourished and that I was someone you could confine in. Your turn to look over me now bro! Luv ya and will miss you sorely… My sincere condolences to @LiamPayne family during these unimaginable times."

That was some sunset you captured there mate! A talented positive man with a good heart. I’m glad our friendship flourished and that I was someone you could confine in. Your turn to look over me now bro! Luv ya and will miss you sorely… My sincere condolences to @LiamPayne… pic.twitter.com/LE9CeiqsjA — Ant Middleton (@antmiddleton) October 17, 2024

BBC Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball said "devastating news, dear Liam Payne," while US singer Charlie Puth, a co-writer on Liam's 2017 song Bedroom Floor, said he was "in shock". "Liam was always so kind to me," he wrote on Instagram Stories. "He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I cannot believe he is gone… I am so upset right now, may he rest in peace."

Charlie Puth said he was "in shock" over the news (@charlieputh/Instagram)

Dan Richards, a guitarist and music director who worked with One Direction, wrote on Instagram: "This all feels so surreal...Still trying to wrap my head around it all. My thoughts go out to Liam's family at this time."

DJ and music producer Zedd, who collaborated with Liam on the 2017 song Get Low, called the singer's death "absolutely heartbreaking".

Fellow boy band the Backstreet Boys also paid tribute, saying their hearts go out to "Liam's family, friends, and Directioners around the world".

A statement on Instagram added: "Words can not express the emotions we are collectively feeling right now, and it seems like the rest of the world is in the same boat."

The Backstreet Boys paid tribute on social media (@backstreetboys/Instagram)

The Wanted star Max George described Liam's death as "absolutely devastating news". The singer met Liam while competing on The X Factor with One Direction.

"Over the last few years I had the pleasure of getting to know him personally and spent some treasured time with him," he said.

"Liam was absolutely wonderful in terms of support when Tom fell ill, performing at the Royal Albert Hall with us for Stand Up To Cancer. He supported me a lot personally after Tom passed. I will never forget that," he wrote, referring to his bandmate Tom Parker, who died in March 2022 at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Rylan Clark, who was also an X Factor contestant, said the news of Liam's death was "extremely sad". "V tragic and so young. RIP Liam," he wrote on X, while Jedward sent their condolences to Cheryl, his son Bear and "all the One Direction family".

Liam rose to fame as part of One Direction (Karwai Tang)

Former The Xtra Factor presenter Konnie Huq said she told Liam when Justin Bieber was on the show that he would "be as big as him one day" and while Liam was "self-deprecating", he "absolutely did get to that level".

She told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I do remember we had Justin Bieber on the show, and Liam sort of had the same hairstyle, bore a striking resemblance, and so we got him to come on the show. He was really embarrassed to meet Justin.

"And then afterwards, I was like 'You will be as big as him one day' and he was actually kind of self-deprecating, it was quite mature of Liam, of the boys, and, you know, he absolutely did get to that level, but it's a lot for young people to take on," she added.

Liam formed One Direction in 2010 alongside Niall Horran, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik (JAB Promotions)

TV presenter Laura Whitmore said Liam's death was "devastating" and shared her condolences with his loved ones. "Sometimes we forget people in the public eye are real people with real feelings. He was a Popstar but more importantly someone's son, father - loved by so many who are left heartbroken," she wrote on Instagram. "My thoughts with his loved ones. I can't believe it, but also I can. Which is devastating."

Radio host Roman Kemp shared a photo of him and Liam alongside the caption: "It was an honour, mate. Sending all my love and light to your family x."

The school Liam attended as a teenager, City of Wolverhampton College, also shared a message on social media. "We were sorry to hear the news about former student Liam Payne and wish to extend our sympathies to his family and friends at this very sad time," the statement read.

A number of industry bodies also paid tribute on social media, including streaming platforms Spotify and Amazon Music as well as MTV and the Brit Awards.

Liam rose to fame in 2010 as one-fifth of the X-Factor boyband One Direction, alongside Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles.

Together, they became one of the biggest pop groups in the world with five albums and four world tours before embarking on an indefinite hiatus in 2016 and pursuing solo careers.

Payne, who was born in Wolverhampton, and Girls Aloud singer Cheryl share a son Bear, born in 2017, having been in a relationship between 2016 and 2018.