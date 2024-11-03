Liam Payne's body to be flown back to the UK after delay - report

Liam Payne'sbody is due to be flown home to the UK in the coming days, according to reports.

The former One Direction star tragically died on 16 October after he fell from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The former One Direction star tragically passed away in Buenos Aires, Argentina (Getty Images)

A post-mortem report said he died of multiple traumas and "internal and external haemorrhage". Meanwhile, early toxicology reports revealed multiple substances in his system, including traces of several drugs such as 'pink cocaine'.

Police sources say the local prosecutor's office has now given permission to release Liam's body to his father, Geoff Payne, ABC News reports.

Liam posing with his One Direction bandmates (Shutterstock)

Geoff first flew out to Argentina two days after his son's shock death. He attended a fan vigil at the hotel entrance which had been decorated with touching tributes in the form of candles, flowers and photos.

The repatriation of Liam's body was initially delayed in October due to further toxicology reports which needed to be completed.

The singer with his parents Geoff and Karen (Nti Media Ltd/Shutterstock)

At the time, a representative of the Public Prosecutor's Office informed Liam's father that the results of the toxicology and histopathological report, complementary to the post-mortem, would be necessary to decide on the release of his son's body.

News of Liam's death sent shockwaves around the globe and prompted an outpouring of emotional tributes.

Among those paying tribute to the star following his death were his fellow bandmates Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Harry Styles, as well as his former partner Cheryl, who is the mother of Liam's seven-year-old son, Bear.

LIAM LATEST

Shortly after his death, Liam's family released a joint statement which read: "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts, and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.

"We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

Also paying tribute was singer Perrie Edwards who dated Zayn between 2012 and 2015.

Perrie Edwards dated One Direction star Zayn (Getty Images)

During an appearance on Fearne Cotton's Happy Place podcast, the singer said: "I think it just feels weird. It's just so sad and heartbreaking and my heart hurts for his family and friends, Cheryl, his little boy."

She went on to say: "It's devastating. I can't imagine how they must be feeling now. I didn't think it was real when I read it, it's in the air and everyone can feel it."