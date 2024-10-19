Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy breaks silence on singer's death: At 'complete loss'

Liam Payne's girlfriend is breaking her silence after the late singer's death.

Kate Cassidy, a model and influencer, took to her Instagram Story on Friday to mourn the loss of the One Direction band member, who died Wednesday outside a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina following a fall from a hotel balcony.

"I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days have felt real," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "I ask and pray that you'll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private."

The late British singer Liam Payne and his girlfriend Kate Cassidy made their red carpet debut at The British Fashion Awards in December 2022. Now, two years later, the influencer is morning the loss of her ex-One Direction band member boyfriend after his death Wednesday at 31.

The British boy band alum, who was one-fifth of the beloved group, died at 31, after the reception head at the Casa Sur hotel requested medical assistance in Spanish for a "conscious" guest "who is intoxicated by drugs and alcohol" and "breaking the whole room" in a 911 call obtained by Reuters on Thursday,

She added in her Instagram Story statement: "Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continued to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam."

One Direction members, celebrities react to Liam Payne's 'heartbreaking' death

How Kate Cassidy, Liam Payne met and made relationship public

The influencer, who boasts over 600,000 followers on Instagram, and "Strip That Down" singer, went public with their relationship in 2022. Cassidy posted a photo of the pair making their red carpet debut at the British Fashion Awards in December of that year, calling the night "amazing" in a caption as Payne looked her way with a smitten smile.

In a TikTok posted last month, Cassidy told followers the story of how she met the 1D singer. According to Cassidy, when she was 23 years old working at Ritual Nightclub in Charleston, South Carolina, her manager texted her, "Liam Payne from One Direction is here, you're going to be taking care of him tonight."

Cassidy, who has family in London, said she told Payne she frequently travels across the pond, and he said he'd love to be her "tour guide." The next day, they had lunch together and went on a bowling date followed by a ghost tour. Later in the video, Cassidy told her 850,000 TikTok followers that Payne pushed his trip back to England by three days.

She added that "everything happens for a reason, don't try to get off work because you want to go to a party, because you never know, you could possibly go meet your future husband."

Liam Payne's ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole, mother of his son Bear, also broke her silence Friday

Cassidy isn't Payne's only long love to mourn his loss. In a heartfelt Instagram post Friday, British singer Cheryl Cole, who shares 7-year-old son Bear with Payne, mourned his loss in a lengthy post.

"As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being," she wrote. "Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son."

"A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again. What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future," Cole's statement continued.

Cole and Payne first met on the British version of "The X-Factor" during his solo audition in 2008 and seemingly reunited in 2015, as One Direction left for an indefinite hiatus. They were in a relationship from 2016 until 2018, and their son was born in March 2017. Every member of One Direction also posted their respects to Payne in the days following his death.

Contributing; Taijuan Moorman

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy breaks silence: 'I love you Liam'