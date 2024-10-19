Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy pays tribute in heartbreaking statement

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy has posted a heartfelt tribute following the One Direction star's tragic death.

The singer was found dead, at the age of 31, following an apparent fall from a balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday (October 16). His family have asked for privacy to process their loss as his passing made headlines around the world and trended on social media.

Kate, who began dating Liam in 2022, wrote a tribute on her Instagram that read: "Thank you for all of the kind words and love that has been sent my way.

"I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days have felt real.

"I ask and pray that you'll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private.

"Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam."

His sister Ruth Gibbins also shared a tribute alongside a collection of photos of the siblings together. She wrote that he used to play her newly-recorded One Direction demos and beam with pride about them, and promised to be there for his son Bear.

"I don't feel this world was good enough or kind enough to you, and quite often over the last few years, you've had to really try hard to overcome all that was being aimed at you," she said.

"You just wanted to be loved and to make people happy with your music. You never believed you were good enough, I hope you can see now see this outpouring of love that you never received in your time."

Further tributes have been posted by Liam's One Direction bandmates and X Factor mentor Simon Cowell, as well as his ex and Bear's mum, Cheryl.

If you identify with the themes in this article, the NHS has resources available to help with grief counselling and other support in the UK. In the US, the CDC also has resources available for those grieving.

