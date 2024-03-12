Liam Trimmer: UK man dies at his engagement celebration in Australia

Liam Trimmer moved to Western Australia to become a police officer

A UK man who migrated to Australia to become a police officer has died after falling during a celebration to mark his engagement.

Liam Trimmer, 29, cut a carotid artery in his neck in the accident at his home in Western Australia (WA) on Sunday.

Although loved ones tried to revive him, Mr Trimmer died shortly before paramedics arrived, authorities said.

Colleagues said the senior constable was an "extraordinary officer" who "loved helping his community".

"This is a really tough time for WA Police," Commissioner Col Blanch told local media on Monday, describing Mr Trimmer as a "capable young man with his whole life ahead of him".

"Everything was done to try and save him, but it wasn't to be and I know everyone that was involved is really, really hurting at the moment... I think they wish they could just wake up from this nightmare," Mr Blanch told 9 News Perth.

Police did not give further details about the fall, saying the case would be investigated by a coroner.

Carotid arteries - located on both sides of the neck - are major vessels that provide blood supply to the brain.

The UK Foreign Office told the BBC its staff in Perth were in contact with WA Police.

Mr Trimmer had relocated from the UK to Australia in 2013 to join the police force.

After graduating from his academy training in 2017, he moved to Kalgoorlie - about 600km (370 miles) east of Perth - and worked in police gang crime and tactical response units.

Local media described him as a "poster boy" for the force who had encouraged other young UK citizens to relocate to WA, referencing his appearance on the BBC series Wanted Down Under which explores the lives of prospective migrants.

The state's police union also offered its condolences.