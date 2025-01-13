LiAngelo Ball lands $8 million record deal with major record label, Def Jam

Dime: The success of LiAngelo Ball’s breakout record “Tweaker” has reportedly landed him an $8 million record deal with Def Jam 😳 (via the breakfast club)

Shams Charania: LiAngelo Ball has signed a deal with Def Jam and Universal Music Group, a representative from his label Born2Ball Music Group says. Sources said the deal is worth as much as $13 million, with $8 million guaranteed, and gives Ball full ownership of music and his own record label. -via x.com / January 13, 2025

“Tweaker,” the rap song of LiAngelo Ball, brother of NBA guards Lonzo and LaMelo, is ninth on Spotify’s U.S. Top 50 playlist. -via Front Office Sports / January 10, 2025

On Jan. 3, Ball, the middle brother between Bulls guard Lonzo and Hornets star LaMelo, dropped the rap song “Tweaker” through his artist name, G3 GELO. The song has turned into a viral phenomenon and was No. 8 on Spotify’s U.S. Top 50 playlist as of Jan. 8, ahead of pop hits like “Birds of a Feather” and “APT.” -via Front Office Sports / January 9, 2025

