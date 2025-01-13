LiAngelo Ball somehow turned 10 seconds of his song Tweaker into an $8 million record deal

By now, you have probably heard the hit song "Tweaker" by LiAngelo Ball more than a few times. For some of you, it may be far more than that.

But you may need to get used to hearing songs by LiAngelo, the older brother of Charlotte guards LaMelo Ball and younger brother of Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball, far more often.

Following the tremendous success of "Tweaker" last week, Gelo has reportedly signed a massive deal with Def Jam and Universal Music Group. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, his label "Born2Ball Music Group" is now a part of the larger labels.

LiAngelo Ball has signed a deal with Def Jam and Universal Music Group, a representative from his label Born2Ball Music Group says. Sources said the deal is worth as much as $13 million, with $8 million guaranteed, and gives Ball full ownership of music and his own record label. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 13, 2025

Ball will get $8 million guaranteed, per Charania, and could earn up to $13 million on the deal.

The former high school basketball star will retain "full ownership" of his music and his record label.

This is fantastic, exciting news for LiAngelo and his family. The song is legitimately good, although even the biggest fans would likely agree that it is mostly successful for the 10-second period when he sings "I might swerve, bend the corner, whoah-oh-oh" more than anything else.

Catchy though it may feel, it is unclear whether or not Gelo can replicate that success on future tracks. If he can, this is a wise investment for Def Jam and UMG.

If not, however, it could end up as a very expensive risk for the long-term.

