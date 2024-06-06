Lib Dem manifesto 2024: Policy predictions for Ed Davey and the general election

The general election on July 4 will give the Liberal Democrats an opportunity to regain the party’s former status as the third largest party in Westminster, from the SNP.

After only winning 11 seats at the 2019 general election under Jo Swinson, the party’s former leader, the Lib Dems have since secured four further seats in by-elections.

Sir Ed Davey, the party’s leader, has categorically ruled out any deal with the Tories after the upcoming election, but has remained coy about whether he would consider a coalition with Labour to get into power.

As in previous elections, the party is expected to campaign for closer ties with the European Union. It also remains committed to introducing proportional representation for electing MPs and councillors and lowering the voting age to 16.

Sir Ed’s most recent policy announcements have included offering free personal care to elderly or disabled people at home and introducing a carer’s minimum wage at a rate £2 above the standard.

The Lib Dem leader was praised on June 6 for a “deeply moving” campaign video discussing his experience caring for his severely disabled son John, as well as his terminally ill mother before her death aged 46.

The party has also pledged an extra £1 billion to investment each year in the Public Health Grant, which the party would fund with a crackdown on tax evasion.

Below, The Telegraph takes a closer look at the rest of the pledges that Sir Ed has set out.

NHS and social care

Give everyone the right to see their GP within seven days, or 24 hours if it’s urgent

Increasing the number of full-time equivalent GPs by 8,000

Introduce a Carer’s Minimum Wage and increase Carer’s Allowance so that unpaid carers get more financial support

Bring in a statutory guarantee of regular respite breaks for unpaid carers

Offer free personal care to elderly or disabled people at home

The party also promised that they would “ensure everyone can get an appointment when they need one” by pouring more resources into the NHS and reforming dentistry.

To be able to deliver on their pledge to give everyone a right to see a GP within seven days, they have said they will boost the number of full-time equivalent GPs by 8,000 by increasing recruitment and retention.

They have also said they would introduce a 24/7 phone line to manage appointment bookings.

The party has a five-year cancer plan, which includes a legal guarantee that all patients start treatment within 62 days from their urgent referral.

Sir Ed has also put reform of social care at the centre of his party’s health pledges, having himself been a carer for his terminally ill mother as a teenager and his disabled son.

As part of the £5 billion a year package, unpaid carers would have their carer’s allowance increased and have a statutory guarantee that they would receive regular respite breaks.

On June 3, the party vowed to offer free personal care to elderly or disabled people at home in the event of a Lib Dem election win and raise care workers’ pay.

While the numbers are still being crunched, Sir Ed wants to introduce a carer’s minimum wage at a rate £2 above the standard.

Tax and spending

Implement a “one-off windfall tax on the super-profits of oil and gas producers”

Abolish the separate capital gains tax-free allowance

Reform business rates

The Liberal Democrats have promised a raft of tax reforms to deliver a “strong, fair economy that benefits everyone in the UK”.

The party has said that it will abolish the capital gains tax-free allowance, currently at £6,000 and £3,000 for trusts, in order to “tax income from wealth more similarly to income from work”.

They would also introduce what they describe as a “proper, one-off windfall tax” on the profits of oil and gas companies to “help people with the cost of living and energy bills”.

The Liberal Democrats have also pledged a clampdown on tax avoidance and evasion.

The party is targeting older voters in seats where the number of pensioners being sucked into paying income tax is higher than the Tory majority.

The party is preparing to flood these seats with targeted mailings and leaflets aimed at older voters, flagging the stealth tax impact.

Economy

Make flexible working available to all from day one

Develop an industrial strategy that will provide incentives to businesses to invest in new clean technologies

Fix the Conservatives’ “botched deal with Europe” with the ultimate goal of seeking to join the Single Market

At the heart of the Liberal Democrats’ vision for the economy is “bringing down trade barriers” with close allies, in particular the European Union.

The pro-EU party has promised to fix what they describe as the “botched deal with Europe” with a four-stage roadmap, deepening the trading relationship with measures such as a veterinary agreement.

The party says that “once the ties of trust have been restored, we would aim to place the UK-EU relationship on a more formal and stable footing by seeking to join the Single Market”.

The Liberal Democrats have said that they would give all workers the legal right to “flexible working” – a right often including an ability to work from home – from day one of their job “unless there are significant business reasons”.

Climate and environmental policies are also central to the party’s economic offering, with the party pledging to develop an industrial strategy that incentivises businesses to invest in “new clean technologies”.

They would also introduce a “general duty of care for the environment and human rights” in supply chains and business operations.

Environment

Turn water companies into US-style “public benefit corporations”

Scrap Ofwat and replace it with a “tough new regulator” which has new powers to prevent sewage being dumped

Restore woodland habitats and increase the use of sustainable wood in construction

Double the area of the most important wildlife habitats

Increase farming budget by £1 billion

The Liberal Democrats have been particularly vocal on sewage and the dumping of discharge into rivers by water companies. The party says it would tackle the problem by transforming water companies into US-style “public benefit corporations”.

Such bodies would be bound by a legal requirement to meet environmental goals while making no more than a “reasonable” profit.

The party would also ban bonuses for water bosses until sewage leaks come to an end, and replace the current regulator, Ofwat, with a new body that would have “new powers to prevent sewage dumps”.

Community representatives and environmental campaigners would also be placed on water company boards as non-executive directors under Lib Dem plans.

Sir Ed has also promised to “double nature by 2050”, including by doubling the abundance of species.

His party vowed to increase the farming budget from £2.4 billion to £3.4 billion and renegotiate the terms of the free trade deal signed with Australia in 2021.

The party wants to make Australia commit to meet unspecified “climate change commitments” and also wants to change terms relating to lamb and beef imports to help British farmers stay competitive.

The Lib Dems would also expand protections for coastlines and rivers under a new Blue Flag river scheme that would set new legally-binding targets to combat the sewage crisis.

Energy and net zero

Reach net zero on greenhouse gas emissions by 2045

Ensure 80 per cent of the UK’s electricity is generated from renewables by 2030

Plant at least 60 million trees a year

Provide free retrofits for low-income homes and “generous tax incentives” for other households to cut their emissions

Reduce VAT on electric vehicles to five per cent

New cars sold from 2030 must produce zero emissions

The Liberal Democrats have promised to cut greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2045, five years earlier than the current UK target.

They would also “invest significantly” in renewable power so that 80 per cent of the nation’s electricity comes from renewable sources by the end of this decade – a target that falls shy of Labour’s pledge to make the grid entirely carbon free by 2030. The current levels are at around 45 per cent of total generation.

Other net zero plans include planting at least 60 million trees each year and increasing the use of “sustainable wood” in construction, as well as providing free home retrofits to those on low incomes and “generous tax incentives” to other households to cut energy consumption.

The Liberal Democrats would also cut VAT on electric vehicles to five per cent, and require that every new car and small van produced from 2030 to generate zero emissions – in contrast to Rishi Sunak’s rollback of the petrol car ban to 2035 last October.

Education and childcare

Put a qualified mental health professional in every school

Increase school and college funding per pupil above the rate of inflation each year

Extend free school meals to all primary school-age children and all secondary school children whose families receive universal credit

Give all adults £10,000 to spend on education and training throughout their lives

Return to the Erasmus Plus programme as an “associated country”

The party claims that the Government has “failed to grasp the scale of the damage that the Covid pandemic has done to children’s learning and mental health”.

To improve the mental health of young people, the party has promised to put a qualified mental health professional in every school – a similar policy move to Labour.

They have also pledged to invest in education by increasing school and college funding per pupil above the rate of inflation each year, and reinstate maintenance grants for disadvantaged university students.

The UK would also return to the Erasmus Plus programme as an associated country as part of the party’s plan for closer ties with the EU, to allow students to study and work in the bloc.

Free school meals would be extended to all children in primary education and all pupils in secondary schools whose families are in receipt of Universal Credit.

The Liberal Democrats would also hand out £10,000 to every UK adult to spend on “education and training throughout their lives”.

On June 5, Sir Ed also spoke out against Labour’s planned VAT raid on private schools, declaring he opposes the plan as a “point of principle”.

Pensions and welfare

Maintain the pensions triple lock

Reverse the £20-a-week cut to Universal Credit and replace the current regime with “an incentive-based scheme” to get people in work

Ensure Waspi women are “properly” compensated for the negative effects of changes to the state pension age as a result of the Pensions Act 1995

The Liberal Democrats were the first major party to commit to maintaining the pensions triple lock after the next general election.

Pensions would also be made “green”, with the party requiring that funds comply with climate goals set out in the Paris Agreement.

They have also pledged that women born in the 1950s who were worst affected by state pension age reform will be properly compensated for any underpayment by the Treasury, in line with recommendations from the Parliamentary Ombudsman.

They would also reverse the £20-per-week cut to Universal Credit and replace the current benefits regime with what they describe as an “incentive-based scheme to help people into work”.

An independent commission would also be established to recommend annual increases in Universal Credit, which they say would help them reach their target of ending deep poverty – where a household receives less than 40 per cent of the median household income – within a decade.

Policing and crime

Restore community policing

Make misogyny a hate crime

Scrap the changes to protest laws made by the Government in the Public Order Act 2023

Scrap police and crime commissioners and invest in front-line policing

The Liberal Democrats have claimed that the Tories “have talked tough on crime, but failed even to get the basics right” and have pledged to “build communities where people can truly feel safe”.

They have promised to restore community policing – after the Conservatives slashed the number of Police Community Support Officers by 4,500 since 2015 – and create a national recruitment strategy for detectives.

The country’s 40 police and crime commissioner posts would be scrapped, with the savings invested in front-line policing.

Sir Ed has also pledged to force the Mayor of London and Metropolitan Police Commissioner to draw up an “urgent plan” to implement recommendations from the review into the force’s culture by Baroness Casey.

The party would scrap changes made by the Government to the Public Order Act 2023 to crack down on protest laws, which the Liberal Democrats describe as “draconian”.

The party would make misogyny a prosecutable hate crime and ban all forms of conversion therapy, after government plans to do the latter have been repeatedly delayed.

Migration

Scrap the Illegal Migration Act

Establish a dedicated unit to make asylum decisions which exists outside of the Home Office

Allow asylum seekers to work in the UK if they have been waiting more than three months

Negotiate “low-cost, fast-tracked work visas” to tackle labour shortages in “key economic sectors”

The party has fiercely opposed the Government’s plan to tackle the small boats crisis.

Alistair Carmichael, the party’s home affairs spokesman, described the Rwanda Bill as a “moral vacuum where our asylum system should be”.

The party would scrap the Illegal Migration Act and instead “provide safe and legal routes to sanctuary for refugees”.

A “dedicated unit outside the Home Office” would speed up the asylum process and introduce a service standard of three months for “all but the most complex” cases.

The party would lift a ban on asylum seekers being able to work if they have waited for longer than three months, to enable them “to support themselves, integrate in their communities and contribute through taxation”.

Sir Ed would negotiate “reciprocal deals on low-cost, fast-tracked work visas for key economic sectors” to address labour shortages, which the Lib Dems claim have resulted from the Tories’ “botched deal with Europe”.

Defence

Maintain the UK’s nuclear deterrent while pursuing multilateral global disarmament

Cancel the Government’s Army cuts

Meet Nato commitments on defence in every year of Parliament

The Liberal Democrats have claimed that the Tories’ approach to defence is “characterised by complacency”.

The party would reverse cuts to troop numbers, maintain the UK’s support for Nato, and meet the nation’s commitments to the organisation on defence in every year of the parliament.

The country’s nuclear deterrent will be maintained with “a posture of continuous at-sea deterrence” – but at the same time Sir Ed would seek multilateral global disarmament.

Housing

Build at least 150,000 new council and social homes every year

Give local authorities the power to end right to buy in their area

Require local authorities to have landlord licensing schemes

Ensure that new homes produce zero emissions

The party’s main pledge on housing is a commitment to build at least 150,000 new council and social housing each year.

Local authorities would be given a raft of new powers, including the power to end “right to buy” and the requirement to implement landlord licensing schemes.

Under the Liberal Democrats’ plans, councils would also be allowed to buy land for housing developments based on its current use value, rather than on a value based on planning application.

The party has also pledged to improve standards for new homes, ensuring that properties are “warm, cheap to heat and produce zero emissions”.

Sport

Broadcast ten Premier League games a season on free-to-air TV

Tim Farron, the party’s former leader, has said the Liberal Democrats will try to “return the people’s game to the people”.

The party has set out a new manifesto pledge for 10 Premier League games a season to be available to watch on free-to-air TV.

Asked about the decision, Mr Farron said: “We know there are other issues at stake, but there is something to be said for trying to return the people’s game to the people.

“It is now just over 30 years since pay-per-view has been dominating Premier League football on television.”

Sir Ed Davey has charged the Conservatives with having “completely failed football fans”.

He said: “From breaking their promise to create a football regulator, to allowing greedy broadcasters to hide Premier League football away from millions.”

When will the Lib Dem manifesto be released officially?

The Liberal Democrats have announced various policies during their election campaign, but are yet to release a formal, written manifesto, nor do we know when it is expected.

However, the party released a “pre-manifesto” in September 2023 that announced their first policy of giving everyone the right to see a GP within a week, as a snippet of the larger manifesto to come.