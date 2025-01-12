Lib Dem report says leftwing alliance not needed because of tactical voting

Peter Walker Senior political correspondent
·3 min read
<span>Ed Davey in a towable inflatable before the election. In a party survey, 90% said his stunts helped the Lib Dems get attention.</span><span>Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters</span>
Ed Davey in a towable inflatable before the election. In a party survey, 90% said his stunts helped the Lib Dems get attention.Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Britons are so adept at tactical voting that any sort of progressive alliance among parties on the left is no longer needed, an internal Liberal Democrat report into the party’s general election campaign has concluded.

The report, led by the former Lib Dem leader Tim Farron, said that while the party enjoyed its best general election in a century in July, rising from 15 MPs to 72, it also barely increased its vote share and won few second places on which to build.

The report is, nonetheless, a much more cheery read than its equivalent after the 2019 election, which was described as “a high-speed car crash” after predictions of outright victory were followed by a haul of just 11 MPs.

One of the key conclusions of the 2024 report was that the Lib Dems’ refusal to make formal pre-election deals with other parties had been vindicated, with many of the party’s wins coming after voters from other parties switched allegiance to try to remove a sitting Tory MP.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We believe the 2024 election, which saw a high level of tactical voting, demonstrates that the party is right to not pursue this strategy,” the report said.

Farron told the Guardian that while he believed strongly in working closely with other parties, pre-election pacts were “an insult to the electorate”, adding: “We don’t have any right to offer our voters to another party and vice versa. And I think this election proved us right.”

The report did highlight some challenges for the future, including the small number of second-place finishes, an overreliance on a handful of key staff who delivered the election strategy, and the need to work out a message to also take on Labour as well as defeating Tories.

However, a survey of members, activists and others carried out for the report found a whopping 90% believed the range of camera-friendly stunts carried out by the party leader, Ed Davey, during the election campaign, including a bungee jump and going down a waterslide, had helped the Lib Dems get attention.

This was necessary, the report said in typically blunt language, given that before the election “only a small fraction of the population could pick Ed out of a lineup”.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his introduction to the report, Farron called on the Lib Dems to particularly focus on the “pavement politics” of door-knocking and community engagement, arguing that this was as good an antidote as existed to the growth of populist parties such as Reform UK.

“Politics is something you do all year round, not just at election time,” Farron said. “It’s about immersing yourself in your community, whether you’re elected to do it or not, and serving it all year round on the little issues, on the big issues. And it’s fundamentally about relationships.

“People who are cheesed off with the system can vent their anger at the system by voting for somebody who basically puts two fingers up to it, or voting for somebody who restores their trust in politics by the fact that they’ve served you and built that relationship with you, your family and your community.”

Latest Stories

  • Kamala Snubs Trump With ‘Legendary’ Photo Crop

    Kamala Harris’ social media post honoring Jimmy Carter seemingly slighted Donald Trump as the vice president shared a snapshot from the late president’s funeral featuring all living U.S. presidents, except for her political rival. The wide angle photo, posted to her Instagram on Saturday, appeared to crop out Trump, who was seated next to Barack Obama during the ceremony. Followers were quick to point out the president-elect’s exclusion with one user writing “Best photo crop of the decade.”

  • Split-Second Exchange Between George W. Bush And Barack Obama Goes Megaviral

    A two-second clip of the moment between the former presidents has been viewed tens of millions of times.

  • Canada's former leader Chrétien has blunt advice for Trump: 'Give your head a shake!'

    Jean Chrétien, who was Canada’s prime minister from 1993 to 2003, joined a chorus of officials from the northern U.S. neighbor who say Trump's remarks are no longer a joke and may undermine America’s closest ally. Canada would never agree to become part of the United States, Chrétien wrote in an article published in The Globe and Mail newspaper, celebrating his 91st birthday.

  • Trump Goes on Bonkers Rant After Hush Money Trial Sentencing

    Donald Trump decried that his hush money trial was a “witch hunt” during his sentencing hearing Friday, but he saved his biggest fireworks for a post-hearing rant on Truth Social. “After spending tens of millions of dollars, wasting over 6 years of obsessive work that should have been spent on protecting New Yorkers from violent, rampant crime that is destroying the City and State, coordinating with the Biden/Harris Department of Injustice in lawless Weaponization, and bringing completely basele

  • 15 Suuuuper Awkward Moments From Jimmy Carter's Funeral Everyone Is Talking About

    What a weird day.

  • Pence Fuels Theory That Wife Intentionally Gave Trump Cold Shoulder

    Mike Pence poured fuel on the theory that his wife intentionally snubbed Donald Trump at Jimmy Carter’s funeral this week. The former vice president seemed to obliquely hint at Karen Pence’s disdain for the president-elect when asked about her failure to acknowledge Trump and his wife, Melania, in an interview with Christianity Today. “You’d have to ask my wife about her posture,” he said, “but we’ve been married 44 years, and she loves her husband, and her husband respects her deeply.”

  • Greenland’s leader says he’s ready to talk to Trump

    Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede said on Friday he was ready to speak with US President-elect Donald Trump, who has said he wants control over the Arctic island, and urged respect for the island’s independence aspirations.

  • Trump Ally Peter Thiel’s Op-Ed Turns Heads for Being ‘Beyond Nuts’

    Peter Thiel, the billionaire supporter of Donald Trump, had much to say in an op-ed Friday in the Financial Times, resulting in some critical feedback. In “A Time for Truth and Reconciliation”—a reference to post-Apartheid policies in South Africa—Thiel anticipates the Trump administration being fully equipped to, once and for all, expose the “deep state.” He mentions Jeffrey Epstein, the JFK assassination, and COVID-19. “Trump’s return to the White House augurs the apokálypsis of the ancien reg

  • Opinion: Trump’s Trial Judge Tied Himself Into a Gordian Knot

    The sentencing of former (and future) President Donald J. Trump in a Manhattan courtroom on Friday was the culmination of a titanic legal saga that tested, and arguably rent, the legal and political structure of the United States. But while one might have expected that such a struggle would conclude with a roar, it instead ended with a quiet whimper. It didn’t have to be that way. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg had revived the election interference case against Trump after first nearly

  • Zuck’s Own Board Co-Chair Knifes Him Over MAGA Makeover

    Mark Zuckerberg’s shock decision to scrap fact-checking on Facebook and Instagram has sparked concern and outrage—including from inside the top ranks of the company. Michael McConnell, co-chair of Meta’s Oversight Board, said in an interview Friday that the move looks like “buckling to political pressure.” “I would have liked to have seen these reforms laid out in less contentious and partisan times, so that they would be considered on the merits rather than… Donald Trump is president and now th

  • Duckworth: Trump’s Pentagon pick has less experience than Applebee’s manager

    Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), a decorated combat veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, says President-elect Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Defense is dangerously unqualified and has less management experience than someone running an Applebee’s restaurant. “The manager of the average Applebee’s has probably managed more people than Pete Hegseth,” Duckworth…

  • Judge who blocked release of Trump report was 'plainly' wrong, special counsel tells appeals court

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has asked a federal appeals court to move swiftly in reversing a judge's order that had blocked the agency from releasing any part of special counsel Jack Smith's investigative report on President-elect Donald Trump.

  • Bill Maher Addresses Rumored 'Real Time' Exit After Trump Election

    The political pundit also curiously downplayed his prior concerns Friday on CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper" about the dangers of another Trump term.

  • Donald Trump’s Disaster-Hijacking Playbook Exposed By Expert On Right-Wing Media

    Nicole Hemmer also explored the potent cocktail — involving the president-elect — that means "everything just feels worse all the time."

  • Jimmy Fallon Puts His Finger On What Obama And Trump Were Laughing About Together

    "I wonder what those two guys could both find funny?" the "Tonight Show" host asked.

  • Ukraine says it has hit one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in a drone strike

    Ukraine claimed Saturday to have struck one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in a drone attack, starting a fire at the facility more than 700 miles into Russian territory.

  • How Trump could declare a national emergency to hit Canada with 25 per cent tariffs

    WASHINGTON — United States president-elect Donald Trump may declare a national emergency in order to turn his threat to slap Canada with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs into a reality.

  • Gavin Newsom Says Donald Trump Hasn’t Returned His Calls: ‘It’s Pretty Shameful’ | Video

    Newsom said he just reached out today, but still hasn't heard from the President-elect The post Gavin Newsom Says Donald Trump Hasn’t Returned His Calls: ‘It’s Pretty Shameful’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Federal election 2025: Where change may come in Manitoba

    Sometime very soon, most likely in the middle of the spring, Canadians will be heading into another federal election.The resignation of Justin Trudeau and the prorogation of parliament sets up the fall of the Liberal government as soon as late March, which in turn would trigger an election in early to mid-May.With only 14 seats, Manitoba will not determine much on the national scale. But every party has something at stake in this province.For Pierre Poilievre's Conservative Party, which is poise

  • New Trump Pick Raises Potential Fox News Count In Administration To Big Number

    The president-elect announced yet another Fox News figure would join his government, and they're adding up.