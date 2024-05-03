Labour loses control of Oldham Council

The Labour party has lost control of Oldham Council after losing seats to Independents, and being unable to reach the threshold of 31 for a majority.

Local Labour leader Arooj Shah said the conflict in Gaza was a factor but the loss goes beyond that to toxic politics in the area.

She said Gaza was "clearly an issue for anyone with an ounce of humanity in them" but there had been a "pattern of divisiveness" in Oldham for the last five or six years.

Elsewhere in Greater Manchester, the party retained overall control of Wigan and Tameside.

Ms Shah told BBC Radio 4: "The pattern in Oldham is really different.

"Gaza is clearly an issue for anyone with an ounce of humanity in them, but we’ve asked for an immediate ceasefire right from the start.

"We had a motion at the council. We did everything we could here on the ground.

"We care deeply about what is going on in Palestine. We are hurting for those people.

"But you have to look at the issues and toxicity in Oldham – which goes beyond the last five of six years – there has been a pattern of divisiveness in place which is clear for people to see."

The Green Party has won its first ever councillor in Bolton, with Hanif Alli elected for the Halliwell ward [BBC]

Meanwhile, the Liberal Democrats gained two seats in Stockport but fell one short of a majority so narrowly failed to win overall control of the council.

The party, who already headed a minority administration, took seats off the Greens and Labour to reach 29 councillors, five more than Labour.

Independent councillor Scarlett Myler, 19, was returned as councillor for Bryn with Ashton-in-Makerfield North.

She won with 1,512 votes, 658 ahead of the Labour candidate who came second.

Labour is still the overwhelming majority party with 64 councillors

The party gained Lowton East from the Conservatives but lost Ince to an Independent candidate.

Labour held Tameside easily, but lost three seats, one to the Conservatives.

Bolton Council remains no overall control.

Labour finished two councillors down. The party lost one to the Greens and another to an Independent.

Hanif Alli, who was elected for the Halliwell ward, is the town's first Green Party councillor.

Results from other Greater Manchester councils are expected later.