Lib Dems do not 'share single value' with Nigel Farage, says Ed Davey as he makes plea to Tory voters

The Liberal Democrats do not “share a single value” with Nigel Farage, Sir Ed Davey has said as he made a plea to Tory voters in London and the Home Counties.

The Lib Dem leader urged Conservative voters to back his party rather than vote for Reform UK.

Ex-Ukip leader Mr Farage who is standing in Clacton, has refused to rule out leading the Tories in future if he is successful in his eighth attempt to become an MP on July 4.

Sir Ed told the Standard: “Liberal Democrats share not a single value with Nigel Farage and Reform.

“But this is a democratic election and everyone’s allowed to stand and that is right I would defend. But Reform can’t win hardly any seats, if any seats, at all. If people want to defeat Conservatives and replace this Government I would encourage them to vote Liberal Democrat.

“Across south-west London, Surrey and the Home Counties, in the West Country, in rural areas, if you want to defeat Conservatives only the Liberal Democrats can.”

Sir Ed was speaking from the Nickel Support community hub in Carshalton, where he was making chutney.

As he chopped chillies for chilli jam, he told staff he had previously worked in a pork pie factory.

He defended his campaign trail stunts, which have seen him paddle boarding, water sliding , completing an assault course and playing Frisbee.

“On the campaign we are having a bit of fun,” he said. “I think it’s important that politicians don’t take themselves too seriously. What is important is that we take the voter’s concerns and problems really seriously."

The Nickel Support hub specialises in supporting adults with learning difficulties.