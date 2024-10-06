Canadians pay tribute to Oct. 7 victims, hostages in cross-country events

The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — Hundreds of people gathered Sunday in cities across Canada to remember the victims of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel and the ongoing war in Gaza.

In the nation's capital, a sea of Israeli flags could be seen draped over participants in front of Ottawa City Hall, with Canadian flags waving alongside them as they called for the release of hostages still being held in Gaza.

They later marched to Parliament Hill, where Liberal MP Mona Fortier, Conservative MP Shuvaloy Majumdar and rabbis were among those delivering speeches at an event to mark the sombre anniversary.

Hamas's incursion into Israel last Oct. 7 saw more than 1,200 Israelis killed and about 240 hostages seized. It immediately triggered an Israeli counter-offensive in Gaza that the regional health ministry says has left more than 41,000 dead and rages on to this day.

Among Sunday's speakers on Parliament Hill was Rachel Look, whose son Alexander was killed while attending a music festival in Israel on the day of the attack.

She said it was “overwhelming” to see everyone on the eve of the anniversary, and spoke of her son’s courage and determination in protecting his friends and strangers during the attack.

“The rise of antisemitism in Canada and globally cannot continue… We must send a strong message against violence, against terror, against Jew hatred,” she told the crowd.

“Let us pray for the immediate release of our hostages that remain in Gaza, for our family in Israel who are also grieving or displaced.”

An increased police presence was evident along the march route, with several uniformed officers present around the crowd.

Fortier said she can “only imagine” the horrors of Oct. 7, and said she knows Canada's Jewish community is in deep pain, but her remarks prompted some boos from the audience and chants of “Do something,” “Bring the hostages home,” and “Stop supporting Hamas."

“You’re supporting terrorists,” yelled one person in the crowd, which also booed upon mention of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Majumdar, who spoke after Fortier, got a very different reception when roaring applause greeted his appearance on stage.

He billed himself as a proud Zionist, saying Canada is sidestepping long-held policy positions.

“While our people in Canada may not be held hostage in tunnels, our values are held hostage by hateful policy,” he said while urging those gathered to take note of who is supporting them.

“(For) 12 months we’ve stood with you because we believe that from the river to the sea, Israel has a right to exist and be free,” he said to loud applause.

In Toronto, some politicians and community members joined a rally in support of Israel and the hostages that has run every week since Oct. 7, 2023.

"My message today is simple," said Ontario Solicitor General Michael Kerzner, who represents the north Toronto riding where the rally is held, and who is himself Jewish.

"We will not stop in standing up for the values that we cherish in our Ontario. We will not stop in coming together in an allyship voice, standing up against hate, standing up against antisemitism, standing up (against) all forms of hatred that has no place in our Ontario."

A pro-Palestinian demonstration is set to take place at Montreal's Dorchester Square on Sunday afternoon, the second such event in the city this weekend, with more planned for Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press

