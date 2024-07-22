Liberal Group Demands Investigation Into Trump’s Ex-Doctor Ronny Jackson

Lily Mae Lazarus
·1 min read
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

A liberal activist group is requesting that authorities in New Jersey, Michigan, Wisconsin and Virginia investigate and sanction former White House doctor—and current Congressman—Ronny Jackson (R-TX) for allegedly practicing medicine without a license in all four states.

In a letter to the New Jersey Attorney General, Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services, Director of the Michigan Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Director of the Virginia Department of Health Professions, the American Muckrakers PAC called for and “immediate investigation into Jackson’s illegal medical activity, a cease-and-desist letter be issued to Jackson, and for Jackson to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law in your state.”

Jackson has allegedly been offering his medical expertise to former president Donald Trump after his ear was wounded during an assassination attempt.

Trump’s ‘Doctor’ Reveals the Size of His Ear Wound

“I have been with President Trump since that time, and I have evaluated and treated his wound daily,” Jackson wrote in a memo released on Saturday. “He is doing well.”

The ex-White House physician allowed his Virginia medical license to expire in 2020. In Florida he is only licensed to provide medical care at military facilities.

Jackson, however, has a certification from the American Board of Emergency Medicine that is valid until 2025, and limits his scope of practice strictly to emergency medical services.

Jackson has found himself in hot water before, receiving the nickname “Candyman” after being accused of overprescribing drugs as the White House physician. At one point he ordered 34 fentanyl packs, 40 morphine packs and 34 ketamine packs in one nine-month span.

