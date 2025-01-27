Arya says he's out of Liberal leadership race, as Carney gets more caucus support

OTTAWA — One of the seven Liberal leadership hopefuls says the party is not allowing him to run, as another high-profile cabinet minister endorsed Mark Carney on Sunday.

Ontario member of Parliament Chandra Arya said the Liberal party informed him he's out of the running to be its next leader.

Arya, who was the first to announce his candidacy to replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, said Sunday that he was waiting on official communication from the Liberals and considering his next steps.

"This decision raises significant questions about the legitimacy of the leadership race and, by extension, the legitimacy of the next prime minister of Canada," Arya said in a social media statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arya did not elaborate on his concerns or provide reasons the party gave for declining his candidacy. He did not immediately return phone calls and messages later Sunday.

Liberal party spokesman Parker Lund confirmed Arya would not be a candidate, citing a section of the national leadership rules that state a prospective candidate can be disqualified if they are found to be "manifestly unfit for the office" of leader.

That could be "due to public statements, past improper conduct, a lack of commitment to democracy, or other reputational or legal jeopardy," the rules say.

Lund did not say what specifically led to Arya being removed from the race.

Arya was one of seven people who submitted paperwork and a refundable $50,000 deposit last week to enter the race.

Former finance minister Chrystia Freeland and former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney are widely seen as the front-runners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Government House leader Karina Gould, MP Jaime Battiste and former MPs Ruby Dhalla and Frank Baylis have also submitted the paperwork to enter the race. The party has up to 10 days to approve the candidates.

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne was the latest cabinet minister to endorse Carney as the pair campaigned in Champagne's home riding of Saint-Maurice—Champlain on Sunday.

"We have the same economic vision," Champagne told reporters in French at a dairy farm in St-Tite, Que.

He referred to the threat of tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump, saying the country faces an unprecedented moment.

Champagne also said he wants to defend the French language and it's important for the next party leader to speak both official languages.

None of the Liberal leadership candidates are francophones, and Quebec's 78 seats in the House of Commons are critical for winning a federal election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arya made headlines early on in the race for saying he does not speak French and suggesting in an interview with the CBC that he didn't think it was important to Quebecers that the prime minister speak the language.

Carney has secured the support of several high-profile Liberals from the province, including Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly, Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon and Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault.

Carney's list of cabinet endorsements also includes Defence Minister Bill Blair, Transport Minister Anita Anand and Housing Minister Nate Erskine-Smith.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre shared an open letter to Carney on social media on Sunday, saying the Liberals are holding a leadership race because "Canadians were done with Justin Trudeau" and his government. Poilievre challenged Carney to commit to "banning any prior Trudeau minister from serving in (his) cabinet" should he win the leadership contest.

Asked about Poilievre's comments, Carney said he thinks Canadians and Quebecers want change.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They want us to put the emphasis on the economy," he said in French. "There will be a change with my government."

Carney also said he will "100 per cent" run as a Liberal candidate in the next election regardless of the outcome of the leadership race.

That was one of the demands from Freeland, who on Friday released an open letter to candidates asking them to pledge that they will run in the next election and to hold four leadership debates, two in each official language, as soon as possible.

Freeland also made a pitch to francophone voters on Sunday when she appeared on the popular Radio-Canada talk show "Tout le monde en parle."

The former finance minister has support from a number of her caucus colleagues, including Health Minister Mark Holland, Fisheries Minister Diane Lebouthillier and Justice Minister Arif Virani.

The deadline for registering to vote in the leadership contest is Monday. Candidates have to submit their full entry fee of $350,000 by Feb. 17.

The Liberals are set to choose the party's next leader on March 9.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2025.

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press