Liberals' Bonnie Crombie takes aim at premier in campaign-style speech at AGM

Ontario Liberal Party Leader Bonnie Crombie has taken aim at Premier Doug Ford in a speech delivered at the party's annual general meeting.

Crombie also tried out a new slogan on Saturday at the gathering of party faithful that took place in London, Ont.

The campaign-style speech saw her use the phrase "more for you" at several points, saying it's what Ontarians deserve.

Ford has mused about an early election instead of the fixed election date set for June 2026.

Crombie says health care, housing and education are all worse off, a problem she lays at the feet of Ford.

Crombie is positioning the Liberals as a scrappy party and the only challenger to Ford, despite the fact the Liberals currently hold the third-most seats at Queen's Park behind the Official Opposition New Democrats.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2024.

Liam Casey, The Canadian Press