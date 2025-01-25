The liberation of Auschwitz, 80 years on: Ginette Kolinka, using humour to survive horror

A survivor of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp, Ginette Kolinka continues to bear witness at almost 100 years old.

The Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in Poland was liberated by Soviet forces on January 27, 1945. Eighty years later, only a few of its survivors remain. At nearly 100 years old, Ginette Kolinka tirelessly shares her testimony in a frank manner, speaking to a new generation and raising awareness about fighting all forms of hatred.

Every page of Ginette Kolinka's weekly agenda is full. At almost 100 years old, she has a schedule worthy of a government minister.

"Yesterday, I was in Voisenon, an hour and a half from Paris," she says, while turning the pages of her calendar. "The conference lasted two hours. It was in a theatre with all the 9th-grade classes. I got home around 7 in the evening but that's not important."

She has a busy schedule speaking to young people for the next several weeks at a middle school, an event hall and at a high school.

"I don't even have time to participate in the activities at the National Institution of Invalides," she adds jokingly, referring to the military hospital that is also where Napoleon is buried.

Since arriving last May at Invalides, which is also a retirement home for veterans and civilian victims of war, Kolinka hasn't really slowed down – despite being on track to celebrate her 100th birthday on February 4.

For the last 20 years, she has dedicated much of her time to young people, because she has a message.

"What's important isn't telling my story but making them understand what hatred can cause," she says.

'Then came Hitler's plan to kill all the Jews'

"We lived very well until 1942. Then came Hitler's plan to kill all the Jews," she says simply.

"I hope young people understand the message. I’m not sure they do."



