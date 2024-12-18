Liberia's parliament building catches fire as anti-government protests enter a second day

Smoke rises from the parliament building following a protest by opposition in Monrovia, Liberia, Wednesday, Dec 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Anthony Williams)

MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — The parliament building in Liberia caught fire Wednesday and the country's president condemned the “wanton destruction,” even as no link was immediately confirmed to anti-government protests in the capital.

The protests in the West African nation began with anger Tuesday over the decision to remove the parliament speaker, an opposition party who faces accusations of corruption. The demonstrators also call for President Joseph Boakai to step down.

Authorities did not immediately confirm the cause of the fire in the capital, Monrovia. Police chief Gragray Coleman did not rule out arson.

Local media reported that least four people were taken for questioning, including the parliament speaker and Rep. Frank Foko, who in a recent interview noted the parliament chambers and threatened to “burn it down."

On Tuesday, police arrested dozens of protesters and used tear gas to disperse crowds.

The protests came after months of tension over whether House of Representatives speaker Konati Koffa would be removed from office.

Liberia’s law provides that the speaker can be removed by a two-thirds majority of the house. Without it, parliament has been deadlocked and Liberia's government has not been able to pass the annual budget.