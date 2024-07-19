Liberty Fire | Forward progress stopped in San Joaquin County
Referring to eco-friendly initiatives as 'green new scam ideas,' former U.S. president Donald Trump said if he wins the presidential election in November, he would put an end to the electric vehicle mandate, which requires two-thirds of all new cars and trucks sold in the U.S. to be electric-powered within eight years.
A black bear has been killed by B.C. conservation officers after it bit a woman in North Vancouver earlier this week. The woman was gardening at home in the Deep Cove neighbourhood at about 3 p.m. PT on Wednesday when a large male black bear bit her, according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS). The woman wasn't seriously injured, BCCOS says.However, the service says the bear was killed to ensure public safety. Christine Miller, co-executive director of the North Shore Black Bear S
Video footage shows a great white shark circling a group of boaters in Massachusetts. Watch it here.
WINNIPEG — A recent interaction between a conservation officer and David Chartrand, president of the Manitoba Métis Federation, appears set to become the latest skirmish in the battle over Indigenous hunting and fishing rights in the province.
The roof of the Ontario Science Centre survived a historic Toronto rainstorm this week, despite its abrupt closure to protect its roof from collapse. Global News' Queen's Park Bureau Chief Colin D'Mello heard from ministers and critics about the controversial closure.
Officers shared harrowing footage of a dog and a kitten being rescued from a hot trailer, while temperatures outside soared to nearly 100 degrees
Some areas will crack the 40-degree mark over the next couple of days as the latest round of heat descends on Western Canada
HAVANA (Reuters) -Havana is famed for the colorful vintage cars that can still be seen puttering around its streets and are a popular subject for visitors' photographs. But these days, Cubans are just as likely to be found getting around quickly and quietly on electric scooters made with Chinese parts. "Electric motorcycles are solving a lot of problems in Cuba, they are already used for almost everything," explains Omar Cortina, a Cuban hotel worker who recently purchased his first electric vehicle - a lime-green scooter powered by a lithium battery.
A black bear in North Port, Florida is caught on camera walking up to the front door of a resident's home.
Approximately 2,000 people in the Village of Ashcroft have been told to be ready to leave their homes at a moment's notice, after an evacuation alert was put into place at noon Friday for the entire community, about 100 kilometres west of Kamloops.The warning comes with officials forecasting smoky skies across much of B.C. as 280 fires burn across the province, with more expected in the days ahead.Cliff Chapman with the B.C. Wildfire Service said Thursday the province appeared to be "on the prec
The thunderstorm risk will continue to loom over Atlantic Canada on Thursday as the heat and unstable air mass provide fuel for the development. Intense rainfall rates could result in localized flooding
The site has been known to have a toxic chemical leak since 1991.
COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Two Amur tiger cubs had their first public outing Thursday at Cologne Zoo in Germany, one of several zoos that have sought to help keep up the numbers of the rare big cats.
Debris from a broken offshore wind turbine has for days been washing up on Nantucket shorelines, prompting beach closures and frustrating locals at the peak of the summer season.
WEST VANCOUVER, B.C. — The federal government is spending $89 million to fund 10 greenhouse gas emission reduction projects as the government works toward the goal of conserving 30 per cent of the country's land and water by 2030.
A man picking huckleberries in Montana shot and killed a grizzly bear after it attacked and injured him badly enough that he had to be hospitalized.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Another wave of severe storms pummeled a wide swath of the United States and Canada, leading to flash floods and water rescues Wednesday in the Ozark Mountains, dropping a tornado that ravaged a community in upstate New York and stranding drivers in high water around Toronto.
For decades, scientists warned that continued burning of oil, gas, and coal would have devastating climate impacts. Powerful hurricanes have blasted the usual land targets, like the eastern coasts of India and the United States. For more than 100 years, scientists have known that large quantities of greenhouse gases, released from the burning of fossil fuels, go up into the atmosphere and heat the planet.
A council says it is introducing the changes to cut costs and boost recycling.
Lightning and dry conditions have already caused many new wildfires to ignite in B.C. and Alberta, but conditions are expected to worsen in the coming days. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides details on this developing story.