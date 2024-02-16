Liberty police officer charged with DWI while on his way to work, department says
According to police, one of the people involved in that crash was an off-duty Liberty Police Officer who was on his way to work in his personal vehicle.
She had been missing since October, police say.
WASHINGTON (AP) — An FBI informant has been charged with lying to his handler about ties between President Joe Biden, his son Hunter and a Ukrainian energy company. Alexander Smirnov falsely told FBI agents in June 2020 that executives associated with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma paid Hunter and Joe Biden $5 million each in 2015 or 2016, prosecutors said Thursday. Smirnov told the FBI that a Burisma executive had claimed to have hired Hunter Biden to “protect us, through his dad, from al
Ambreen Fatima Sheikh will never recover consciousness after she was given medication at her home in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.
The 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with child abuse in connection with the incident
Thirteen men have been arrested at a Niagara Falls hotel and charged in connection with human trafficking of young people, police say.The suspects, who range in age from 20 to 60 years old, face charges related to child luring, obtaining sexual services and inviting sexual exploitation of a young person, say Niagara police.The arrests took place between Jan. 31 and Feb. 3, and come after the Niagara Regional Police Service's human trafficking unit connected online with young people believed to b
Denali Brehmer was sentenced to 99 years in prison for the murder of Cynthia Hoffman
Trey Filter was captured on video tackling a suspected gunman as the man ran through crowds after Wednesday's parade in Missouri
Authorities say Armond Anthony Avitable, 38, fatally shot Cheryl Schilling at her Columbia, N.J., home
“In the time that my family needed help from my fellow first responders...it ended up killing my father,” said the Colorado man’s daughter.
The little boy had no broken bones or internal injuries. "God was watching over that child that day," the local police chief tells PEOPLE
Toronto police have arrested and charged two men and are seeking a third after a fatal fight in a west end apartment building on the weekend.Edwin John Redmond, 27, of Toronto, died in the assault in the building in the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue W. early Saturday. Police were called to the building at about 5:48 a.m. Redmond is the city's sixth homicide victim of the year.In a news release on Wednesday, police said two men, aged 27 and 49, have been charged with second degree murde
Regina police say a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for two suspects wanted for first-degree murder. Police said Shedrek Samuel and Daniel "Juma" Drie Atem are suspects in a fatal shooting on July 29, 2023, in the 2100 block of Broad Street, blocks away from the Regina General Hospital. No information has been released on the man who died.Samuel, 25, is described in a police news release as five-foot-nine and about 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.Police describe Atem as being six-
Toronto police have arrested a woman and are looking for a man after a stabbing inside a TTC subway station on Thursday afternoon.The victim, a man, was listed in life-threatening condition on Thursday night, according to police.Police said they were called to Wilson station at about 5:30 p.m.Toronto paramedics said the man in his 50s was taken to a trauma centre. Following the stabbing, the station was evacuated and subway trains bypassed it as police investigated. Bus routes were being diverte
Iain Packer says he made six trips with sex workers to woods where the 27-year-old's body was found.
Ukraine’s National Police have dismantled a criminal scheme involving two women who defrauded Ukrainians of over 45 million hryvnia ($1.1 million) by posing as sellers of drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the police reported on Telegram on Feb. 15.
Ohio police say the Catholic priest had been accused of sexual misconduct in the past.
Shirlene Napoleon Alcime, 42, is facing two counts of child neglect great bodily harm. But police said more charges may be coming.
The defense is trying to prove Fani Willis began an affair with Nathan Wade before hiring him to lead Georgia's racketeering case against Donald Trump.
A Florida sheriff's deputy mistook the sound of an acorn hitting his patrol vehicle for a gunshot and fired multiple times at the SUV where a handcuffed Black man was sitting in the backseat, officials said. The man, who was being questioned about stealing his girlfriend's car, was not injured during the Nov. 12 shooting. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's office released the body camera video and an internal affairs report this week, addressing the acorn for the first time.
The Toronto Police Service is seeking public assistance in identifying a dead man, according to a Thursday news release.Investigators say they were called around 6 a.m. to help a man in medical distress in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue area on Jan. 23.The release described the man as under-housed. Police say he was taken to hospital but died as a result of his illness. They say his death is not considered suspicious.Police say they couldn't find any ID for the man, and that he doesn't mat