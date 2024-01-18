Library bosses hunt for family of mysterious benefactor

An appeal has been launched to find the family of a Scottish woman who left more than £350,000 to two Lanarkshire libraries - decades after she emigrated to the US.

Letitia McKell was 26 in 1945 when she left her hometown of Wishaw for a new life overseas but it appears that she never forgot her Scottish roots.

After she died in a Seattle hospital in 2001, aged 81, her bequest was split between libraries in East Kilbride and Motherwell.

Each received £188,000 and in Motherwell the refurbishment it funded is nearing completion.

Now library bosses are hoping friends and family of their mysterious benefactor will join them at the opening to share her memory.

Research has revealed that Ms McKell was the daughter of James and Christina Milligan, and she was born in Wishaw in 1919.

She married Frank McKell before moving to the US in 1945.

Upon her death at University of Washington Hospital, Seattle, it emerged that she had left money to "Motherwell Public Library in East Kilbride" - which does not exist.

As a result, North Lanarkshire Council - which runs Motherwell library - and South Lanarkshire Council - home to East Kilbride library - agreed to split the money.

In Motherwell, Ms McKell's bequest has funded new creative craft space in the library.

Russell Brown, the council's library manager said: “The Letitia McKell MakerSpace is the final part of a five-year redevelopment project at Motherwell Library, which also included a complete reroofing and rendering of the building, a full rewire and total redesign of both the ground and first floor.”

Ms McKell was survived by two sisters, Jessamine Miller and Winnie Mosier, but it is believed they have both since died.

Ms Miller spent her life in Scotland, while Ms Mosier moved to Canada.

Councillor Jim Logue, the leader of North Lanarkshire Council, said: “We cannot thank Letitia enough for her kindness and generosity.

"It’s remarkable that someone who moved away from North Lanarkshire more than half a century ago never forgot where she came from and her love of Motherwell Library.

“We feel it’s important to that anyone related to her or who remembers her should attend the opening and share memories of her.”

South Lanarkshire Council said its portion of the funds "contributed substantially" to a refurbishment of East Kilbride Central Library.

It including ceiling repairs and LED lighting to make it "an even more welcoming environment for book lovers and other library users”.

Motherwell Library's MakerSpace, and other redeveloped library spaces, will officially open later this month and the team hope Ms McKell's family and friends could be part of the celebration.

Anyone who might be related to Letitia McKell or her family, or can give more information about her life, should contact the Motherwell Library team by calling 01698 332636 or emailing MotherwellLibrary@northlan.gov.uk