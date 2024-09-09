Lidl announce London Fashion Week pop-up after croissant bag goes viral

Stylish sell-out? Lidl launches Patisserie Lidl to capitalise on the success of the croissant handbag (Press handout)

Lidl is launching a pop-up pâtisserie in Soho to celebrate the retail groups’ latest viral moment, which came courtesy of their “croissant handbag”.

The leather handbag, created in collaboration with designer Nikolas Bentel, received huge traction online for the retail chain, selling out in just two minutes. It later went on to generate millions of views via Instagram Reels and TikToks, with artists including Rizzle Kicks’ Jordan Stephens taking part in the campaign.

Jordan Stephens modelling the sold-out Croissant Handbag (Lidl Press Handout)

This week, the premium bag will be available once again at a limited edition shopfront dubbed “Patisserie Lidl”, on Dean Street in Soho. The bag will cost £50.

In a nod to Lidl being recognised as the UK’s favourite supermarket bakery, the two-day patisserie pop-up will also serve as a fully-functioning bakery, with freshly baked breads, cakes and pastries from the Lidl repertoire.

This includes the inspiration behind the croissant handbag, the Lidl all butter croissant, available for the regular retail price of £0.59.

Despite the luxury trappings and viral moments, there is an altruistic angle too, with Lidl noting that “all proceeds from the pop-up [are] going to children’s charity, the NSPCC.”

The croissant bags are being released in limited numbers, on a first come, first served basis. The £50 price tag is a far lower price than might be expected — designer Nikolas Bentel’s bags, which include his farfalle pasta handbag and spaghetti clutch, typically sell for around £250.

The handbag — which features a gold chain, croissant-shaped leather pouch and, in a nod to the supermarket chain, a pound coin-shaped trolley token — is the latest from Bentel, a designer that’ll no doubt be gracing the FROWs of London Fashion Week, which is on in town this week from September 12-17.

Patisserie Lidl runs on September 13 & 14, 9am-4pm, 55a Dean Street, W1D 6AG. For more information, visit lidl.co.uk