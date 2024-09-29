Lidl build approved despite Sainsbury's objections

The former TK Maxx store at York’s Monks Cross Shopping Park has been empty since 2020 [Google]

Plans for a Lidl supermarket have been approved in York, despite objections from rival retailer Sainsbury’s.

The development at Monks Cross Shopping Park will create up to 40 jobs and replace a former TK Maxx store which has been empty since 2020.

Addressing a City of York Council planning committee meeting, a Lidl representative said demolishing the current unit will allow them to build a more modern and efficient store.

But Sainsbury's objected to the application, claiming York did not need another supermarket.

The rival claimed there was not enough evidence to show the opening of another store at Monks Cross would not negatively affect existing supermarkets.

Speaking at the meeting on Thursday, Lidl agent Josh Ambrus said: “The development represents a significant investment that will boost the local economy and retail offer, it’ll see a brownfield site redeveloped.”

Plans for a drive-thru at the location were also discussed, with an operator for the restaurant not yet named, the Local Democracy Service reports.

Despite some concerns from councillors about littering and health issues from the drive-thru, the application was also approved.

