Lido reopens early to swimmers' delight

Swimming enthusiasts have expressed their “delight” as an outdoor pool has announced an earlier opening this year.

After a rising demand following the closure of the Regional Pool, Peterborough Lido will open to the public at 07:00 GMT on Friday - a few weeks earlier than usual.

Lido operator Vivacity said it was inundated with inquiries regarding the opening.

Vicki King, 62, who has been a supporter of the Lido since a young age said “she can’t wait for her swim”.

The lido is located on Bishop’s Road and is usually open between April and September, although its season was extended last year to make up for the closure of the city's Regional Pool.

The lido was open to the public until 10 December - the first time it had extended its opening into winter in its 88-year history.

The lido’s heated pools, with an average temperature of 23C, will be open every day during the Easter school holidays, and then mornings only during weekdays until 26 May.

Along with swimming, visitors can enjoy aqua fitness classes, Tai Chi and yoga, solstice sunrise and sunset swims and special events, including the Mask Theatre’s production of Twelfth Night.

Early morning swims have also been increased to six days a week throughout the season.

Ms King, who campaigned to save the facility from closure in 1992, said “five generations of her family have loved and enjoyed the Lido".

“This is such an important part of Peterborough," she added.

“I feel a nostalgia there - have so many memories. I met my first love here in 1976.

“I’ll be there with my daughter and grandchildren to enjoy the season.”

