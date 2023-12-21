Life 'amazing' after adopting triplets - Coventry couple

Richard (left) and Paul will be spending their first Christmas with three-year-old triplets

A couple who have adopted three-year-old triplets said life had become "much more amazing and stressful and fun".

Paul and Richard have spent years making Christmas special for their local community in Coventry, putting on spectacular light shows and raising more then £30,000 for charity.

Now they are set to spend their first Christmas as an extended family after adopting the children in July.

"It's changed the whole thing, it's going to be crazy," said Paul.

"We went into the adoption process not knowing what to expect, but it is almost like it was meant to be."

The couple said they had always wanted children but had not previously considered taking on three of them at once.

"Last January I was looking through the online forum where details of the children were, when I spotted these triplets and thought there was no way would we get them, no way would we be able to help them," the 42-year-old electrician explained.

"Unbeknown to me my other half Richard had also spotted them."

The couple have raised more than £30,000 for charity with their annual lights show

He said they had talked through the decision, taking into consideration the cost and space in the house.

"Everyone was saying how mad we were," said Paul, "but every negative each of us brought up, one of us found a positive to overcome it.

"The way it has worked out has been absolutely amazing."

The process of applying to adopt had been "gruelling," he added, "but it's so rewarding, they're so adorable, they're just a joy to be around."

Richard described the adoption process as "quite intense and very intrusive" but said, now they were home and settled with the children, to have Christmas with their own little family was "just beautiful".

Paul said the couple had been supported by the adoption agency and local authority.

"They've both been fully on board with us," he added.

The couple were nominated for a BBC CWR Make A Difference Award for being good neighbours, for their annual Coundon Christmas light show.

More than 500 people turned up for the annual light switch-on

Paul said he had first been inspired to put up decorations as a 12-year-old after spotting a neighbour's display.

"I bought some lights with my pocket money and stuck them in the tree," he said.

"And each year it got bigger and bigger and the family started coming around, and then the neighbours."

About 500 people attended this year's lights switch-on, a first for their new family.

"The music was playing and the lights were flashing, they took in the crowds and were excited," he said.

"But they just kept thinking it was their party and were so happy about that.

"I know we've given them a secure home for them to grow up in, but I think it's made our family complete by them being here - it's such a warm feeling."

