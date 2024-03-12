Life among the rubble for estate's last families

Tenants were moved out before the bulldozers moved in

People living in the last two homes left standing on a derelict estate said they cannot afford to leave.

They said the ruins of 60 houses around Union Street in St Helens on Merseyside have been plagued with rats and targeted by arsonists since the regeneration project began.

Developer Torus offered £110,000 for each house, but the families said it was not enough to buy a new home.

The firm said it was still negotiating with the owners of both properties.

Phill Campbell's home is one of only two still occupied

Homeowner Phill Campbell, 71, said he had lived on the estate for 20 years.

Torus first offered to buy his house three years ago.

He said his health has gone downhill since the project began and he now takes anxiety medication.

"I feel isolated, cold, vulnerable and I don't know what the future holds," he said.

"[The houses] were infested with vermin, there were arson attacks, there was vandalism, there was dumping of litter."

Mr Campbell added: "I still have to live, I have to have a roof over my head.

"I don't think it's unreasonable to ask for the money to buy a like-for-like property if they're buying me out."

Saif Rahman said his grandparents have to use their car headlights to get to their house

Saif Rahman's grandparents Abu and Noor Jaigardar, both 83, have lived on the estate for 36 years.

He said they have been left in limbo by the developer for five years.

"It's really frustrating for them," he said.

"It's so dark, to even get into the house you have to turn on your car headlights just to see where you're going.

"That is just unreasonable for anybody."

The rest of the houses on the estate were rented and the tenants were moved out before the bulldozers moved in.

"You cannot buy a house let alone a flat for the value they offered initially," Mr Rahman said.

More than 60 houses have been bulldozed for a new development

Developer Torus said it is "fully committed to the regeneration of the areas" and that it "understands the length of time this is taking has been frustrating for residents".

"Unfortunately, as we are sure people appreciate, large-scale redevelopment projects like this are sadly not quick or simple to complete," a spokesperson for Torus said.

"We can confirm that every effort is still being made with the remaining owner-occupiers to reach a reasonable agreement to purchase their properties."

The firm said there was a security team on site, and it will remain there until all the demolition is complete.

It added that it was working with the council to try to get the street lighting back on.

