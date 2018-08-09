After Life-Changing Crash, This Skier Gets Athletes With Traumatic Injuries Back In The Game

Roy Tuscany was living the life he’d always imagined. After graduating from the University of Vermont in 2004, Tuscany took a job as a freeride ski coach for the Sugar Bowl Academy near Lake Tahoe in California, while pursuing a career as a professional skier.

“It was a dream job,” he says. “I basically got to go skiing every day and got paid for it.”

In April 2006, his life took a drastic turn. Tuscany and other coaches visited California’s Mammoth Mountain Ski Area for an end-of-season retreat. Eager to try the terrain park, Tuscany got up early to take a couple laps. He hit a 100-foot jump going too fast, and overshot the jump by 30 feet. When he came down, Tuscany landed on his back, fracturing his T12 vertebra.

Lying in the snow, he didn’t know the extent of his injuries. “A friend skied up to me after I fell,” he recalls. “When I saw the look on her face, it was literally as if she just saw a puppy get hit by a car.” At the hospital, he learned that his lower body was paralyzed. Doctors told him he’d never walk again.

Today, he skis, bikes, and surfs using adaptive equipment created for people with paralysis. He credits his recovery to two years of grueling work in physical therapy, his strong faith, and an outpouring of support from the skiing communities of Lake Tahoe and Vermont.

Tuscany wanted to help other athletes injured in severe accidents. In January 2009, he started the High Fives Foundation, a nonprofit that provides injury prevention awareness as well as resources to people who have had spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries, amputation or other injuries that affect mobility. The foundation raises funds that go toward athletes’ rehabilitation costs, including physical therapy, personal training and massage therapy; living and travel expenses; adaptive sports equipment, such as skis, bindings and other gear; race fees; and more.

The venture takes effort ― a lot of it.

“There’s nothing that bothers me more than when someone’s like, ‘Oh my god, you inspire me.’” he says. “I’d rather have someone tell me, ‘I appreciate your hard work.’”

To date, the foundation has helped over 200 athletes from 31 states get back into the game, and raised than $1.5 million in 2017 to fund its programs. It also hosts adaptive surf, ski and other sports camps throughout the year.

HuffPost spoke with Tuscany to learn more about his personal story and some of the most rewarding moments of his career.

How did you come up with the idea for the High Fives Foundation?

When I got hurt, Sugar Bowl Ski Academy set up a nonprofit called Roy’s Recovery Fund. In two years, I had $85,000 for my recovery. I sent thank-you notes, care packages and emails to everyone who had supported me, but I still felt empty. I was benefiting so much from these individuals, but I knew other people would fall into the same shoes that I did.

Two years after my recovery, I went back to skiing ― adaptively. That’s when I thought, “Alright, I’m ready to create this nonprofit to help others,” because paying it forward was so important to me.

How did you come up with the name?

The day after my surgery, my doctor came into my ICU room to give me a debrief on how the surgery went. He was like, “Yeah, we did this, this and this,” and I put my hand up for him to give me a high-five. He had no idea what I was talking about. I was like, “No, you can slap it. It’s totally good.” It was this weird breakdown of the typical doctor-patient communication. That was how I came up with the name of the organization.

