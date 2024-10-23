Life expectancy in Scotland worst in western Europe in ‘damning indictment’ of SNP rule

Life expectancy in Scotland remains the lowest in western Europe and less than it was before the pandemic – despite a slight increase in the past year, official figures have revealed.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) data disclosed that females born from 2021 to 2023 can expect to live 80.9 years, while the figure for males is 76.9 years.

It represents a rise of seven weeks for females and 14 weeks for males, compared to the estimate for 2020 to 2022, but remains lower than the years immediately before Covid.

Scotland still also has the lowest life expectancy of the UK’s home nations, with English men and women living more than two years longer on average.

The NRS also said Scotland had “the lowest life expectancy of all western European countries”.

Dr Sandesh Gulhane, the Scottish Tories’ shadow health secretary, said the figures were a ‘damning indictment’ of SNP failures - Ken Jack/Getty Images Europe

Dr Sandesh Gulhane, the Scottish Tories’ shadow health secretary, said: “After over 17 years of SNP rule, Scotland is still the sick man of Europe. That is a damning indictment of the overwhelming failures by successive SNP health secretaries.

“On their watch, Scotland has the worst drug deaths rate in Europe and alcohol deaths are at their worst level since 2008. Cancer waiting times have not been met in well over a decade and one in six Scots are languishing on NHS waiting lists.”

Dame Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour’s health spokesman, said: “After 17 years in power, this SNP Government must explain why Scotland is languishing at the bottom of the western European life expectancy league table and lagging behind other devolved nations.”

The NRS report said that between 2012 and 2014 life expectancy in Scotland increased thanks to fewer people dying from circulatory disease.

However, this improvement then started to slow and other causes of death increased, including from drugs and Alzheimer’s, leading to a “stall”.

Dame Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour’s health spokesman, said the SNP had questions to answer about the state of the nation’s health - Pool/Getty Images Europe

Since 2017 to 2019, life expectancy began to fall, dropping by 18.2 weeks for females and 19.4 weeks for males.

The NRS said this was mainly because of Covid, but there were also increases in other causes of death, particularly circulatory conditions.

Its report also said life expectancy was “strongly linked” to wealth, with females in Scotland’s poorest communities living 10.5 years less than those in the richest. The gap for men was 13.2 years.

Broken down by local authority area, Glasgow city council had the lowest life expectancy for both women and men from 2021 to 2023 – 78.3 years for women and 73.6 years for men.

Neighbouring East Renfrewshire council had the highest life expectancy in Scotland, with women in the area expected to live 84.5 years and men 81 years. Overall, the figures were highest in remote rural areas and lowest in cities.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Today’s figures show a welcome increase in life expectancy – the highest annual improvement over the past decade.

“We’re determined to go further, that’s why we’re focused on action to drive improvements in population health which will help to tackle health inequalities.”