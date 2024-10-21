New Life Furniture Bank hosting 'Party in the House' to help people in need
New Life Furniture Bank hosting 'Party in the House' to help people in need
New Life Furniture Bank hosting 'Party in the House' to help people in need
The vice presidential nominee also offered some donut-buying advice for his Republican counterpart, Sen. JD Vance.
Barack Obama accused his successor of giving one answer for every issue: "blame the immigrants."
With little more than two weeks left in the presidential election campaign, Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost is thoroughly baffled by Donald Trump’s closing message. Particularly, the “Weekend Update” co-anchor didn’t understand why Trump would say that former film producer Harvey Weinstein, who was accused of sexual assault by over 80 women and sentenced to prison, had gotten “schlonged.”“So in that story, he thinks Harvey Weinstein’s the one who got schlonged?” Jost asked after burying his hea
Critics mocked the former president over his unusual campaign appearance.
The late golf icon Arnold Palmer was “appalled” by former president Donald Trump, who weirdly started boasting about Palmer’s genitals at a campaign rally Saturday, and “couldn’t believe the crudeness” of the Republican nominee for president, according to his family.A senior advisor for Trump’s campaign told reporters before his rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, that the event would kick off his “closing argument” to voters as the election nears.Instead, Trump opened his remarks by talking about L
The GOP nominee shared a clip that shows at least one other fan hitting him with the gesture at the Pittsburgh Steelers game.
In addition to its regularly scheduled programming, 60 Minutes on Sunday provided a little something extra: a note to viewers.The famed CBS newsmagazine released a statement unequivocally refuting Donald Trump’s claims that it selectively edited its Oct. 7 interview with Vice President Kamala Harris to make her appear more favorable.“That is false,” the show said.Read more at The Daily Beast.
The 'Eras' Tour is coming to a close; but always one to leave things on a high, Taylor Swift hand selected the final stops of her history-making stadium tour for a very special reason.
LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump's campaign suggested he would begin previewing his closing argument Saturday night with Election Day barely two weeks away. But the former president kicked off his rally with a detailed story about Arnold Palmer, at one point even praising the late, legendary golfer's genitalia.
I've been to over 80 countries and book 100 flights a year. From Emirates to Air Canada, here are my favorite and least favorite airlines to fly.
"I am from rural Appalachia. As you can imagine, 99% of the people I know are very much Trump supporters...however, I am supporting Kamala Harris."
Victoria and David Beckham's youngest son, Cruz, 19, has a new girlfriend, Jackie Apostel – and VB has made a clear statement on how she feels about the 29-year-old
The Canadian prime minister made the allegations under oath at the nation’s Foreign Interference Commission The post Justin Trudeau Testifies That Russia Funded Tucker Carlson and Jordan Peterson in Support of Their Anti-Vax Covid Claims | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
It does not look like the two are singing from the same hymn sheet.
HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (Reuters) -Pennsylvania's Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro, on Sunday called on law enforcement to investigate billionaire Elon Musk for his promise at a weekend pro-Trump rally to give away $1 million each day until Election Day. Musk on Saturday gave a $1 million check to an attendee at the rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, which was hosted by America PAC, a political action group the Tesla CEO set up to back Republican Donald Trump in the Nov. 5 presidential election. Shapiro said on NBC's "Meet the Press" that Musk’s plan to give money to registered voters in Pennsylvania is “deeply concerning” and “it’s something that law enforcement could take a look at.”
CNN host Jake Tapper showed two clips with evidence of Donald Trump making serious threats against his critics – and yet House Speaker Mike Johnson refused to face up to reality.In a heated discussion on State of the Union, the pair clashed over Trump’s menacing “enemies from within” rhetoric used during the presidential race.“In multiple interviews this week, Donald Trump repeatedly referred to prominent Democrats and others on the left in the United States, American citizens as ‘the enemy from
This former Philadelphia Flyers goalie is off to a strong start with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Times have changed, and what felt right to boomers doesn't always sit comfortably with today's millennial parents.
Dua Lipa would perform on stage with inductee Cher.
The Kremlin has also furiously hit out at all accusations of Russian interference.