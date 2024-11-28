Life in Lebanon after the ceasefire

👉 Listen to Sky News Daily on your podcast app 👈

As the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah comes into effect, Niall Paterson speaks with Sky's Jeehad Jneid who reports from southern Lebanon as millions attempt to return to their homes.

The day after the 7 October attacks, Hezbollah began to launch rocket strikes into Israel in a show of support for Hamas. Israel has carried out retaliatory strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon since then.

Since August, Israel has carried out what it says were "pre-emptive" airstrikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon, and in September IDF forces crossed the border into Lebanon to conduct ground raids against the group.

In this episode, we ask what life has been like for Lebanese citizens in the year that followed, and whether the ceasefire can hold.

Podcast Producer: Tom Pooley

Editor: Philly Beaumont