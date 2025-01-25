‘A life for a life is fair – even when one of them shot my father dead’

Bilal Abu Ghanem was convicted of shooting and stabbing passengers on a bus in Oct 2015 and could be released in exchange for Israeli prisoners held by Hamas - Ahmad Gharabli/AFP

Richard Lakin decided to take the bus on his way home from a doctor’s appointment in Jerusalem precisely because he thought it would be safer than walking.

But when two Hamas-affiliated terrorists jumped aboard and began a murderous rampage, he didn’t stand a chance.

The 76-year-old was stabbed multiple times in the face and chest, before finally being shot in the head.

One of the terrorists was killed on the spot by an off-duty police officer, but the other, Bilal Abu Ghanem, survived.

On Saturday, Richard’s son, American-Israeli Micah Avni, may well be forced to watch the man who murdered his father in October 2015 walk free, one of 70 Palestinian prisoners expected to be released in exchange for four Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

It is a day Mr Avni has feared for nine years.

Richard Lakin was killed on a bus by two Hamas-affiliated terrorists in October 2015

“This kind of deal has accompanied us all our lives here in Israel,” he told The Telegraph.

“In 1984, we moved to Israel and in 1985, it was the Jibril release,” he said, referencing the moment when the national unity government freed 1,150 Palestinian terrorists in May 1985 in exchange for three soldiers taken prisoner by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, led by Ahmed Jibril.

“At the time I told my mother that if anything happened to me when I served in the IDF, not to agree to release anyone for my sake,” he added.

“Because of this, and the Gilad Shalit deal in 2011, when the terrorist who murdered my father was tried, I knew it was only a matter of time [before] he could be released, because we keep negotiating with these terrorists for some odd reason.”

‘If we can save a life with deal, I’m in favour’

Among the list of more than 700 Palestinian prisoners published by Israel’s government, the vast majority were jailed for violent offences, with many of them classified as terrorists.

The release touches on a persistent double trauma in Israeli society: on the one hand, the abduction of their own people; on the other, the release of the perpetrators of previous terrorist attacks in an effort to bring them home.

But, although he hates the deal, Mr Avni still backs it to ease the suffering of the current hostages and their families.

“If we can save a life right now with this deal, I’m in favour of it, so right now, it’s the best possible solution and we’ll manage to save a few lives which is amazing.

“But this is a huge trauma. Of the 700 terrorists that are being released, there are thousands of Israeli families affected by their murders.”

Three soldiers taken prisoner by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine under Ahmed Jibril (pictured) were exchanged for 1,150 Palestinian terrorists in 1985 - AP

Adding to the torment of victims’ families were the scenes that followed last weekend’s prisoner release, with some being photographed donning green Hamas headbands almost as soon as they tasted freedom.

Although mainstream Israeli society supports the ceasefire and hostage-prisoner swap deal, the release of convicted terrorists is nevertheless hugely controversial.

Four female IDF soldiers to be released

Potentially adding to the instability in the West Bank were suggestions on Friday that firebrand settlers could blockade the villages and towns of released Palestinian prisoners to prevent them returning home.

The reports came as Hamas published the names of four female IDF soldiers who are set to be released on Saturday.

The names sparked consternation among some Israeli commentators who pointed out that, under the agreement, female civilians should be released before any military personnel.

The office of Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, confirmed it had received the list from mediators and planned to issue a comment later on.

Survivors of the attack on kibbutz Nir Oz had been hoping to welcome back Arbel Yehud, 29, who would qualify as top of the list.

There had also been hope that Shiri Silberman Bibas, who was infamously filmed being kidnapped on Oct 7 whilst clutching her two young children, could be released.

It is not known whether she, her children or her partner are still alive, however.

Among the broader list of Palestinian civilians expected to be released are some senior figures in the terror groups aligned against Israel.

They include Zakaria Zubeidi, who served as chief of the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade in Jenin in the second intifada and was involved in several terror attacks, including the 2002 bombing of the Likud party HQ.

Also present on the list is Tabat Mardawi, a senior Islamic Jihad leader, also from Jenin, who was responsible for several attacks during the second intifada, including the suicide bombing of Bus 83 in Afula.