Daily Briefing: The life of the mother

The Arizona Supreme Court upheld a pre-statehood abortion ban which provides no exceptions for rape or incest, and permits the procedure only when necessary to save the life of the mother. Also in the news: Israel is evacuating hundreds of Palestinians from Rafah ahead of a planned ground invasion. The family of Dexter Reed allege the Black man was shot and killed by Chicago officers while unarmed and trying to surrender.

Here is the news to know Wednesday.

Abortion in Arizona set to be illegal in nearly all circumstances

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Tucson later this week after the Arizona Supreme Court announced it will uphold an 1864 law that bans nearly all abortions and mandates prison time for abortion providers.

The law, enacted even before Arizona became a U.S. state, can only be prospectively enforced and the court stayed enforcement for 14 days, according to the court's ruling.

Wait — a 1864 law supersedes a 2022 law? The court's majority ruled that a law passed in 2022, which prohibited abortions after 15 weeks, did not repeal the pre-statehood law nor create a right to abortion.

The state Supreme Court's ruling puts a stark choice before voters: Choose the new reproductive rights measure or watch abortion policy turn back to the 19th century. One immediate effect of the ruling could be more support for a potential ballot measure in the works for this year.

The Biden administration is blaming Trump for this: Arizona's ruling came a day after GOP frontrunner Donald Trump said individual states should be able to choose their own abortion restrictions.

End of Ramadan comes amid human turmoil in Gaza

Eid al-Fitr, the feast that ends Islam's fasting lunar month of Ramadan, is expected in Gaza on Wednesday, depending on a clear sighting of the moon, but there is little to cheer for Palestinians this year. Israel's military assault in retaliation for Hamas' deadly Oct. 7 attack has pushed Gaza to the brink of famine, aid agencies say. Though some more aid is starting to flow in, it's hardly enough to meet need on the ground. Meanwhile, Israel is purchasing 40,000 tents to prepare for the evacuation of Rafah after a defiant Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a date has been set for the globally condemned invasion of the southern Gaza city. Read more

Here's how a New Jersey Muslim family navigated a difficult Ramadan.

These Arizona groups help special needs families during Eid al-Fitr.

Displaced Palestinians offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in a Palestinian displaced persons camp on April 10, 2024 in Rafah, Gaza.

More news to know now

What's the weather today? Check your local forecast here.

Seatbelt violation ends in nearly 100 bullets sprayed

For Sheila Banks, the late afternoon of March 21 began easy, with her son Dexter Reed heading out to enjoy his new SUV. It ended with Reed, 26, being gunned down on a residential corner by Chicago police officers who fired nearly 100 rounds in less than a minute, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA), the city's police watchdog agency. Officers said they pulled Reed over for not wearing a seatbelt. But according to footage released Tuesday, the police accountability board said Reed “appears” to have fired first. Now, attorneys for the family are calling for a deeper investigation.

What to expect in Mayorkas impeachment proceedings

The House planned to send articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday, but will delay the transfer to the Senate until next week. The move is intended to give Republicans more leverage to push for a full impeachment trial as they continue to blast the secretary's handling of the U.S. southern border. But Democratic leaders are not expected to allow a full trial against Mayorkas on the Senate floor. Read more

Marjorie Taylor Greene made the case for ousting Mike Johnson.

The Justice Department’s COVID-19 Enforcement Task Force has charged thousands of people with federal crimes.

There are new warnings about Boeing 787 jets

A new Boeing whistleblower has come forward alleging production quality issues with the 787, the planemaker’s popular carbon fiber widebody jet. Sam Salehpour, a Boeing engineer, said the company is using excessive force on its production lines to get parts of the 787 fuselage manufactured by different subcontractors to fit together, The New York Times reported. According to a complaint he filed with the Federal Aviation Administration, the issues could lead to a catastrophic failure of plane components inflight. Salehpour, who is set to testify before Congress later in April, said he was moved off the 787 program after voicing his concerns. Read more

Photo of the day: Tiger Woods braves pain at the Masters

The health of five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods was a major subject in his pre-tournament news conference Tuesday at Augusta National Golf Club, and while he did say his surgically fused right ankle is no longer an issue, the rest of his body – from his other ankle to his back – are having to compensate. Read more

Tiger Woods throws a ball to a patron from the no. 9 green during a practice round for the Masters Tournament golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

