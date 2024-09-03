Life support withdrawal shocked family, inquest told

The family of a man who died in hospital was in "total shock" when told he was to be taken off life support, an inquest heard.

Simon Scott, 41, from Oakham in Rutland, had leukaemia and died at Peterborough City Hospital in January 2016.

His sister told Peterborough Coroner's Court they believed they were being called in to give permission for surgery.

The inquest, which opened on Tuesday, will also investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths of three other men under the care of the same anaesthetist.

John Hunt, 67, Ashley Gogerly, 57, Robert Mackay, 55, also died at Peterborough City and had been treated by consultant Dr Andrew Gregg.

He went on to work for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, Norfolk but has since retired.

The inquest has so far focused on Simon Scott, who was admitted to Peterborough City in December 2015 with joint pain, and later began chemotherapy for leukaemia.

On 4 January 2016, Mr Scott's sister said Dr Gregg told the family: "Simon is dying. It is futile to continue treatment."

She said none of the family previously had conversations with hospital staff about withdrawing life support and were not given written information on what it involved.

She and Mr Scott's stepfather said there was a prior discussion about a "do not resuscitate" agreement but nothing was signed and they did not believe it was imminent.

As his end of life care was withdrawn, she said she remembered how strong his pulse was.

Mr Scott's stepfather Alfred White said: "We just want an honest assessment of what happened.

"Even if an error was made with good intentions, we need to know."

The inquest also heard from consultant anaesthetist Stuart Booth, who cared for Mr Scott the night before he died.

He described him as "vulnerable" but added the view was "we might be able to get him through this".

He told the coroner he was concerned and dumbfounded when he spoke to Dr Gregg the same evening, when he said he was going to take away Mr Scott's care.

He said the doses used to sedate him once life support was withdrawn were "extraordinary" and told the court it showed Mr Scott "wasn’t dying".

A lawyer representing Dr Gregg told the court hospital staff had discussed the withdrawal and futility of Simon’s care in the days leading up to this conversation.

The inquest continues.

