Life-threatening injuries reported in stabbing near South Station
Boston police said a person suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing around 6:15 p.m. Saturday on Summer Street.
The last few days have been agonizing, said Kendrah Wong, as she mourns for her son, who was killed in a dog attack earlier this week in south Edmonton.Kache Grist, 11, was a creative boy with a wild imagination, who liked to draw and make his own plushies, Wong said. He was also polite, kind and always willing to help someone."He's just the sweetest boy ever," she told CBC News Thursday. "He held the door for ladies. He helped them walk across the street if they needed a hand. He was so gentle.
A couple in an affluent midtown Toronto neighbourhood is asking the city to remove the heritage designation from their century home because they say the original owner was racist. The two-and-a-half storey, 9,000-square foot house in the Yonge and St. Clair area, was built in 1906 for Stapleton Pitt Caldecott, a former Toronto Board of Trade president who was opposed to immigration, a University of Toronto historian says.Dr. Arnold Mahesan, a fertility specialist of Sri Lankan descent, and his w
The 79-year-old driver of a car that ran into a troop of girl guides in 2021, killing an eight-year-old girl and injuring others, on Friday was found guilty of criminal negligence causing death and seven counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.Jurors announced the verdict for Petronella McNorgan on Friday morning after two days of deliberations. When the decision was read, McNorgan remained stoic. Some people in the gallery gasped; others wept and embraced. Crown prosecutors argued thr
LANGLEY, B.C. — Mounties in Langley, B.C., say they are cancelling the Amber Alert issued for a four-month-old boy who was allegedly abducted by his mother on Thursday. Police say in a statement that the child was located and is safe and sound. The RCMP say they were notified by staff at Langley Memorial Hospital that the mother had shown up there with the child. When officers arrived, they confirmed both mother and her son were in good health. Police said earlier in the day that they were “deep
Jennifer Polak was found by police with "obvious signs of trauma"
(Bloomberg) -- US Senator Robert Menendez and his wife don’t want jurors at their upcoming corruption trial to learn about the power couple’s luxurious lifestyle that included cigars, handbags and jewelry. Most Read from BloombergSaudis Scale Back Ambition for $1.5 Trillion Desert Project NeomTurkey Joins NATO Allies in Suspending Europe Arms TreatyMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Exceeds Elon Musk’s for the First Time Since 2020RBC Fires CFO Ahn After Probe Into Personal RelationshipIran Tells US to St
The 32-year-old teacher was a long-term substitute, police in Illinois said.
Kieran Jones had been recorded by speed cameras riding at up to 80mph in a 30mph zone on seven occasions.
RCMP in Langley, B.C., have cancelled an Amber Alert for an infant boy issued Thursday.According to a media release, police were notified by staff at Langley Memorial Hospital that the baby was found safe at the hospital just after 5 p.m. Friday. The alert was issued the day before, saying the infant was last seen on Thursday in Langley, located about 45 kilometres east of VancouverPolice say the circumstances surrounding the abduction remain under investigation.
The body of one of the four construction workers who remained missing following the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse was recovered on Friday, authorities said. The recovered individual was identified by the Unified Command as 38-year-old Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval. Unified Command salvage dive teams located what they believed to be the missing construction worker around 10:30 a.m. ET on Friday and notified the Maryland Department of State Police, authorities said.
Amber Nicole Thompson is charged with endangering the welfare of a minor
Forget about international outrage and protests in Tel Aviv. Ultra-Orthodox Jews could spell the end of Benjamin Netanyahu.
An Edmonton judge urged the family of Gamdur Brar, a Sherwood Park funeral home owner, to consider offering reparations to the family of a 19-year-old whom he fatally shot nearly three years ago.Court of King's Bench Justice Stephen Hillier ruled Friday that Brar, 46, will not be eligible to apply for parole for 16 years, as he serves a mandatory life sentence for his second-degree murder conviction in the death of Harmanjot Bhattal."This was a murder, and it involved a handgun," Hillier said Fr
Adele Okojie-Aidonojie had been drinking and was driving at more than double the speed limit when her Mini Cooper overturned in Battersea, London.
Courtney Clenney claims she killed her boyfriend Christian Obumseli in self-defense and has pleaded not guilty
UFC champ Jon Jones is accused of threatening the life of an anti-doping sample collector during a visit to his home, according to a police report.
Elijah Vue has been missing since Feb. 20
The Georgia woman, 47, stole thousands from the store for nearly a year, according to officials.
LOS ANGELES — A brazen Los Angeles cash heist on Easter weekend in which thieves cracked a safe and got away with as much as $30 million is believed to be one of the largest such heists in U.S. history. The heist has triggered rampant speculation among a public long infatuated with daring burglaries and hefty criminal paydays. Here are some things to know about the recent theft in Los Angeles and the history of such crimes. THE DETAILS ON THE L.A. HEIST L.A. police and the FBI were tight-lipped
Faith Hope Roldan was only 6 months old when she was allegedly smothered to death when her parents became intoxicated and fell asleep, say authorities