Lifeguard program, new designated swim zones part of a push to increase safety on madeira beach

STORY: :: Hurricane Beryl causes 'massive destruction' in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Prime Minister says:: July 1, 2024:: Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines :: Ralph Gonsalves via Facebook:: CSU/CIRA & NOAA:: European Union Copernicus Sentinel-2 Imagery / Pierre Markuse:: Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister, St. Vincent and the Grenadines:: "Hurricane Beryl, dangerous, devastating, hurricane has come and gone and it has left in its wake immense destruction. Pain, suffering across our nation at this hour.:: "Union Island has been devastated. The reports that I have received indicate that 90% of the houses have been severely damaged or destroyed.":: "And sadly, it has been reported, we do not yet know all the details, that one person died and there may well be more fatalities. We are not yet sure." Hurricane Beryl strengthened on Monday into a "potentially catastrophic" category 5 storm as it moved across the eastern Caribbean, putting Jamaica near its path after downing power lines and flooding streets elsewhere.Beryl brings an unusually fierce and early start to this year's Atlantic hurricane season, with scientists saying climate change probably contributed to the rapid pace of its formation as global warming has boosted North Atlantic temperatures.