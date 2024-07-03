Lifeguard program, new designated swim zones part of a push to increase safety on madeira beach

WFTS-Tampa

Beach safety is a big topic in Madeira Beach right now. It’s all about making sure beachgoers are safe in the water and on land. City officials are looking to expand the city’s designated swim zones and add a lifeguard program. “Unfortunately we’ve had three drowning in the last two and a half years. We’ve had over 100 water rescues as well,” said City manager Robin Gomez.

