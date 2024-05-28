Lifestyle Expert Jamie O'Donnell has the "must-have" products to kick off summer!

SWNS

A Lego-obsessed mum who has collected the bricks for 33 years makes incredible life-sized houses for her dogs out of them. Lauretta Quincey, 40, got her first box of Lego when she was seven years old. She loved it and collecting became her passion - even after growing up and having children of her own. Now, the mum-of-three, has amassed several hundred thousand bits of Lego which she stores in cabinets around her home. And her favourite hobby is building life-sized dog houses for her dogs - each one bigger and more elaborate than the last.