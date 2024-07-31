Lifestyle Expert, Yesi De Avila share her beauty and self-care routine
((SL Advertiser)) For more information check out Yesi on Instagram @yesistylemedia or her website yesi.style for more.
((SL Advertiser)) For more information check out Yesi on Instagram @yesistylemedia or her website yesi.style for more.
"When you are younger, it feels like you have all the time in the world to do things. I am now coming to terms with the fact that 'someday' is a lot smaller of a window."
Health Canada is recalling various multivitamins and supplements sold under a variety of brand names due to a potential presence of metal fibers. Products made by Kirkland Signature, Life, Option Plus, Equate, and Natural Factors among others are all included in the recall warning. Katherine Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for July 29, 2024.
"Even if they’re well-meaning, these remarks can make some people feel judged, shamed and self-conscious." — Dr. Evelyn Attia
Why am I so unsettled that driver's licenses used to be made of paper?
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has regained weight and appears to have obesity-related health problems such as high blood pressure and diabetes, and his officials are looking for new medicines abroad to treat them, South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers Monday.
The celebrity chef said she opted to keep her tongue after doctors suggested “100% removal” to increase her survival rate
Before his adoption, Timothy the dog was living in a pen with nothing to do but pace back and forth
The Jenny from the Block singer is following in Rita Ora's footsteps with glossy neutral nails for summer...
"The doctor simply wanted to try another route. She suggested aromatherapy therapy instead of any pain medicine!"
Ellie the dog was rescued by a dinner cruise boat on Sunday, July 28 after she was spotted in the middle of the bay
Health Canada is warning of incorrect dosing information on naloxone take-home kits from Canadian Hospital Specialties Ltd, which could impact the efficacy of the treatment.
Some nonstick cookware can cause an illness called Teflon Flu, which results when you inhale fumes from an overheated pan. Here's what you should know about avoiding this rare condition.
The singer platformed a makeupless look in a recent selfie - see more
Shoppers say it makes their jewelry "super shiny."
If you deal with chafing or irritation around your bra, these liners are an absolute game-changer.
The actor credits these thickening gems with restoring her locks. Starting at $28, prices are lower than on Prime Day.
Victor Moses alleges that the department and paramedics forced him to participate in "Fight Day," a police training exercise that simulates arrest and assault situations.
The next time you decide to put all your spare change into the nearest Coinstar machine, take a moment to sift through it. You could be sitting on some extremely valuable coins that could help you...
MADISON, N.J. (AP) — The place where Finlee lives is nice enough: It's clean, they feed and care for him well and there are always people to pet and scratch him.
Check your fridge for these freshly sliced and packaged deli meats.