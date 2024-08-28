Light aircraft lands on main road in Gloucestershire

A light aircraft has landed on a main road in Gloucestershire.

The county's police force said it had received reports after the craft landed on the A419 in Frampton Mansell, some five miles from Stroud.

The incident is said to have taken place at around 4.45pm on Tuesday.

Motorists were warned that road closures would be in place while emergency services responded to the incident.

"There were two occupants on board who will be assessed by the ambulance service, and it is understood that no other vehicles were involved," a spokesperson for the force said.

One witness told Gloucestershire Live that it looked like the plane had "stalled and nose-dived into the main road".

A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said it sent one double-crewed land ambulance, an air ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and an operations officer to the scene.

"We conveyed one patient by land ambulance to Southmead Hospital and one patient to Gloucester Royal Hospital," the spokesperson added.