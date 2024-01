Parts of New York state received light snow on Tuesday, January 23, as a winter weather advisory was put in place.

Footage shared by X user @ChrisLuftWX shows light ongoing snowfall in Oswego.

The winter weather advisory remained in effect until Wednesday as “snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities,” the National Weather Service said. Credit: @ChrisLuftWX via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]