Light Snow Dusts Northern West Virginia

Rain turned to snow in parts of West Virginia on Wednesday, December 11, with the potential for snow squalls and bands increasing throughout the day, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned.

Footage taken by Joshua Stephenson shows conditions in Weirton, west of Pittsburgh near the state’s border with Pennsylvania, on Wednesday.

The NWS said accumulations were expected to be less than half an inch, though “quick bursts of snow will lead to reductions invisibility and slick conditions at times.”

“In addition, quickly falling temperatures will lead to the development of slick spots overnight on some surfaces,” the weather service warned. “Wind gusts up to 40 mph are also possible.” Credit: Joshua Stephenson via Storyful