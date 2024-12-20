Light Snow Falls on New York City as Holidays Near

Snow came down on New Jersey and New York on Friday, December 20, accumulating a few inches in parts, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Footage taken by @Kam7810 shows light snow falling in Midtown Manhattan on Friday.

The NWS reported parts of the Greater New York area had seen as much as 3 inches of snow as of 3:50 pm.

Drivers were encouraged to use caution on the roads, especially in the Bronx and Queens, where a special weather statement was in effect. Credit: @Kam7810 via Storyful

