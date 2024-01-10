Light snow possible Wednesday, next winter storm lurking
A major winter storm is expected to pass through parts of Ontario, bringing heavy snowfall and a risk of freezing rain. Environment Canada says snow associated with a "major" winter storm is forecast to arrive Tuesday and continue into Wednesday morning, as it placed parts of central and eastern Ontario under a storm watch. The heaviest snow is predicted for central Ontario, including Sault Ste. Marie and Greater Sudbury, where Environment Canada is calling for between 15 and 30 centimetres star
Confidence is steadily increasing for Ontario's first major storm of 2024. Plan for travel impacts Tuesday and Wednesday
The weather forecast for two games this weekend is a key factor.
A winter storm that will sweep over the Maritimes on Wednesday is set to bring lots of wind to P.E.I. and could spell trouble for anyone venturing out on the roads. Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the whole province. The latest advisory details can be found here. Peak wind gusts could be as strong as 80-110 km/h Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.Snow is expected to start falling around mid-morning before changing to rain by the afterno
A significant storm is forecast to continue to move across Vancouver Island through Tuesday. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
New Brunswickers are in for a messy start to Wednesday as snow falls across the province.The storm has closed all school districts and some universities and colleges have also closed or delayed opening.CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin forecasts that the transition from snow to rain will happen in southwestern New Brunswick later Wednesday morning. The transition from snow into rain will be the point at which winds are the highest, she said.In the transition, ice pellets and freezing rain are expec
“Please pay extra attention to warnings and alerts!” the National Weather Service in Miami asserted.
VANCOUVER — Most of southern British Columbia is under a series of snowfall warnings as drivers are being advised to stay off many of the province's major highways. Forecasters say up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to accumulate in areas including the Okanagan, Whistler, East Fraser Valley and West Kootenay areas. Environment Canada says a frontal system is bringing the Interior its first taste of winter of 2024. That will be followed by a slow-moving low-pressure system that will linger
Ontario's first major winter storm of the season is upon us, likely to have significant ramifications for travellers. With heavy snow, rain and even freezing rain on the table, treacherous road conditions can be expected in many locales
A wide-reaching winter storm pummeled much of the eastern half of the country Tuesday, knocking out power in several states and prompting the closure of highways, schools and government offices.
Colfax County sheriff's deputies rescued from blizzard
Snow and ice are steadily falling on the Ottawa-Gatineau area Tuesday night, with strong winds and rain also in the cards for some places.Environment Canada has winter storm warnings in place for most of the region.The storm is approaching from the south,and the further north you are the more snow you're expected to get.The warning for Maniwaki and areas west of Gatineau is for 25 to 35 centimetres of blowing snow starting late in the afternoon or early evening and lasting through the night.For
The storm will bring snow, rain, wind, potential blizzards and tornadoes as it makes its way from the Four Corners region to the Northeast.
Climate change has made extreme weather more common in Canada. And the accompanying disasters such as floods and fires have made home insurance more expensive — if you can get it all.