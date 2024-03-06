Lightning Flashes Across Sky in Southwest Florida

Lightning was seen flashing across the sky in parts of southwest Florida, as thunderstorms were expected to move across the state on Wednesday, March 6.

Video captured by X user @BebeBarcus and posted shortly after midnight on Wednesday shows lightning brightening the sky in North Port, south of Tampa.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday, with temperatures forecast to reach the upper 70s to 80, according to weather officials. Credit: @BebeBarcus via Storyful