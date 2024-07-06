Lightning Flashes During Fourth of July Fireworks Show in Oklahoma

Lightning flashed across the sky during an Independence Day fireworks show in Norman, Oklahoma, on July 4 as thunderstorms moved through part of the state.

Slow-motion footage captured by X user @DETOklahoma shows lightning and fireworks simultaneously illuminate the sky on Thursday evening.

The City of Norman delayed the fireworks show due to lightning in the area.

Other images and footage posted online captured similar views of the active storms on Thursday evening. Credit: @DETOklahoma via Storyful