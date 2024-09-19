Lightning Flashes Over Southeastern Florida Coast During Thunderstorm

A thunderstorm brought strong winds and heavy downpours to areas of southeastern Florida on Wednesday, September 18, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

This timelapse footage by David Vergel shows lightning flashing over the Sunny Isles Beach skyline.

The NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning for areas of southeastern Florida, including Sunny Isles Beach, on Wednesday, forecasting winds up to 60 mph and hail.

The NWS also issued a hazardous weather outlook through to the following Tuesday, forecasting a high likelihood of heavy rainfall and associated flooding in eastern Florida on Thursday and Friday. Credit: David Vergel via Storyful