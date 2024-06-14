Lightning Flashes Through Sky in Ontario as Stormy Weather Moves Through

Lightning illuminated the sky in parts of Ontario as storms moved through overnight into Friday, June 14.

This footage was captured by Azim Hoque, who said he filmed it in the early hours of Friday, in Cambridge, in Ontario’s Waterloo region, where a severe thunderstorm watch was reportedly in place on Thursday.

Tornado watches were issued for parts of southern Ontario on Thursday, according to local reports. Credit: Azim Hoque via Storyful

