Lightning Forks Across Michigan Sky

A line of severe storms brought flashing lightning and heavy rain to southern Michigan early Tuesday morning, August 27, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Weather officials had warned hail could also be possible as the thunderstorms moved across the state on Tuesday.

Footage taken by Stacey Anne Leeson shows lightning in Middleville that “had me up nice and early this morning,” she wrote on X.

The threat for severe weather was expected to wane by the late morning, the NWS said. Credit: Stacey Anne Leeson via Storyful