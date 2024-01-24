Lightning Illuminates Night Sky in Madisonville, Texas

Lightning illuminated the night sky as heavy rain soaked Madisonville, Texas, on January 23.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Houston issued a flood watch for parts of Texas until Wednesday morning, with an additional two to four inches of rain forecast.

Excessive runoff was expected to cause flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, it added.

Video from X user @FalcnStormChase shows lightning flashing over trees and powerlines. Credit: @FalcnStormChase via Storyful