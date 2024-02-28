Lightning Illuminates Night Sky Over Northern Illinois

Severe thunderstorms brought rain, hail, wind and lightning to the Chicago metropolitan area on Tuesday, February 27, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Video taken by Bilal Malik shows flashes of lightning and hail in Naperville, southwest of Chicago. The NWS had warned of the possibility of 70 mph winds and quarter-sized hail.

The weather service said crews would be investigating several areas of potential tornado damage later on Wednesday. Credit: Bilal Malik via Storyful