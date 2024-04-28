Lightning Illuminates Tornado Damage in Southern Oklahoma

Multiple tornados ripped through southern Oklahoma, on Saturday, April 27, killing at least two people, including a child.

Footage captured by Garrett Tarver early on Sunday shows the trail of destruction left behind in Sulphur, including decimated buildings and widespread debris, illuminated by flashes of lightning.

“There are no words that come close to describing what it was like after the tornado came through,” Tarver wrote on X.

Hughes County Emergency Medical Services confirmed that at least two people had been killed and were four injured, in nearby Holdenville.

A state of emergency was declared for Hughes and 11 other counties in southern Oklahoma on Sunday. Credit: Garrett Tarver via Storyful

Video Transcript

Here we go off that car lines are off.That don't fuck.Yeah.I mean, the connection is everyone's driving here.The car off that car lines are off.That don't fucking like.Yeah, I mean, the connection is everyone's driving here, the car off that car lines are off.That go fucking on any C?Yeah.I mean, the connection is everyone's driving here.The car off that car lines are off.That don't fucking any second this.Yeah.I mean, the connection is everyone's driving here off that car lines are off.That don't fuck.Yeah.I mean, the connection is everyone's drive.